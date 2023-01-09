Who is Meagan Martin? Meet the champion climber as she’s set to appear in Jason Mamoa’s new show The Climb

American Ninja Warrior's star rock climber Meagan Martin is all set to host the new show The Climb. It is a new show produced by Aquaman star Jason Mamoa with celebrity rock climber Chris Sharma.

Meagan grew up participating in gymnastics and pole vaulting, but she has always loved climbing. She made the decision to pursue climbing as a career after graduation.

After her appearances on shows like American Ninja Warrior for seven seasons, she will be seen on HBO Max's The Climb.

The Climb host Meagan Martin was a contestant on American Ninja Warrior

Meagan, who was home schooled, began competing in gymnastics at the age of five. Her mother also made her read for an hour everyday when she was in elementary school. Meagan began reading while climbing trees, which developed her interest in climbing as she grew up.

Meagan said that as a gymnast growing up, she climbed things all the time at the gym while she was "goofing around."

Meagan began climbing at the Orlando Gym Aiguille Rock Climbing Center. Along with eight other kids, Meagan joined the climbing squad at the gym. Simultaneously, she also tried pole vaulting for the first time when she was in the freshman year of high school

Sharing her experience of the same, she said that she wasn't really interested in trying pole vaulting but gave it a shot because her mother thought she should try it. Meagan added that she ended up loving it and that both climbing and gymnastics helped her transition into pole vaulting.

She noted:

"Gymnastics gave me the body awareness, speed, strength, and acrobatic skills I needed to be a good Pole Vaulter. I think that climbing kept me strong after quitting gymnastics, so there was an added strength that I was able to apply to Pole Vaulting."

Meagan came to the realization that she wanted to return to competitive climbing and make it her career after graduating from college near the end of her junior year of college.

On the personal front, 2020 had quite a lot of highlights for Meagan as her boyfriend proposed to her when they were rock climbing. The location was quite suitably named Lover's Leap, where her then-boyfriend proposed to her. \

In the picture she shared on Instagram, she showed off her new ring and her hands were seen covered in climbing chalk. Meagan and her now-husband eloped and got married in 2021.

Ahead of her appearance on HBO's new show, here is what Jason Mamoa had to say about Meagan Martin:

"We've decided to start a competition to inspire the next generation of climbers. And we've enlisted champion climber Meagan Martin."

Meagan Martin's journey on American Ninja Warrior

Meagan Martin won American Ninja Warrior in 2014, and made history by becoming the first rookie to complete a qualifying course and the third woman to ascend the distorted wall. She also made history at the National Finals that year when she became the first female to successfully complete Stage 1's jumping spider and halfpipe attack.

Since then, Meagan has competed in ANW each year, making history in the sport along the way. A couple of her career high points include making the national finals each year and hitting three straight qualifying buzzers. Meagan was given numerous opportunities throughout Season 10, including serving as the season's official poster girl.

Meagan Martin had the chance to serve as a mentor on American Ninja Warrior Jr. after appearing on ANW for five seasons and Team Ninja Warrior for three.

About HBO Max's new show The Climb

Aquaman actor Jason Mamoa and Chris Sharma have teamed up to create a new competition series where amateur climbers compete for a $100,000 grand prize and a prAna sponsorship.

The eight-episode-long show, The Climb, will premiere on January 12, 2023.

