Lobo fans will probably be happy since rumors have emerged that Jason Momoa might get cast as the character in the future. In a new report by The Hollywood Reporter, the latest gossip regarding the live-action DC Universe is that Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom might be the final time we may see Momoa as the King of Atlantis, with him likely to be cast as the Intergalactic Bounty Hunter in the future.

Over the years, Jason Momoa has said that Lobo was always a "dream role" for him. Moreover, he has also been a fancast for the character. With James Gunn and Peter Safran currently reshaping the universe, this could certainly be a pretty cool idea to see. So, let's dive deep in and see who this iconic villain from the DC comics is and what fans can expect from him.

Lobo's fame as the last of Czarnian species has a sad backstory

Wallace Polsom @wallacepolsom The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special (DC, 1991), with cover art by Simon Bisley. The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special (DC, 1991), with cover art by Simon Bisley. https://t.co/FAeUCmCS0X

First appearing in Omega Men #3 in June 1983, Lobo was created by Roger Slifer and Keith Giffen. Being a fan favorite of the DC Universe, he comes from the Czarnian species and is the last of his kind. Similar in tone to that of Marvel's Merc with a Mouth, Deadpool, Lobo has a similar personality.

According to Fandom, his name comes from the Khund dialect, which translates into "one who devours your entrails and thoroughly enjoys it." Additionally, the reason why he is called the last of his kind is because he killed them all. Before his birth, the planet of Czarnia was relatively peaceful and almost immortal, as it had not seen war in a longtime.

𝕊𝕒𝕚𝕪𝕒𝕟𝕠𝕓𝕖 @Saiyanobe23G He has also fought and killed Atrocitus, a being that’s strong enough to pose a threat to Green Lanterns. Lobo has always been a serious deadly opponent to face in DC due to his strength, arsenal, and insane healing factor. He has also fought an Eclipso controlled Superman. He has also fought and killed Atrocitus, a being that’s strong enough to pose a threat to Green Lanterns. Lobo has always been a serious deadly opponent to face in DC due to his strength, arsenal, and insane healing factor. He has also fought an Eclipso controlled Superman. https://t.co/k8ycGDxCPj

However, it all changes when Lobo is born. The nurse who assisted in his delivery during his birth has had four of her fingers chewed off by the little devil. He also becomes the first mental patient on the planet in millennia. Since childhood, Lobo always knew he was special and wanted more. Inspired by the idea of genocide, he ravages his land with a lethal scorpion and gives himself an 'A' for the flawless execution of his plan.

Throughout his existence, he has gone on to collect bounties in space with a strict code of honor. Besides, he is the nemesis of Superman and has even bested the Man of Steel a couple of times. Lobo is extremely powerful and has a Czarnian physiology that allows him to have superhuman stamina, strength, and immortality. With a genius level of intellect, he is known for his colorful choice of words and roams around the galaxy on his motorcycle.

If the rumors are true, then fans might probably see Jason Momoa's tenure as Aquaman come to an end. The actor has talked about how this has been his dream role multiple times and has even hinted in certain interviews when talking about the character. If things work out for good, fans might see Lobo as the villain of the new Superman film James Gunn is writing. As for when fans might expect a sure guarantee on this news, only time will tell.

