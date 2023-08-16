Who are Meghan Markle's friends Kadi Lee and Cleo Wade? Identities explored as Duchess of Sussex features on Highbrow Hippie's Instagram

A picture featuring Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex recently went viral online. The image saw Markle posing with her friends, poet Cleo Wade and hair colorist Kadi Lee. The image in question was shared online by Myka Harris, who goes by the name Highbrow Hippie on Instagram.

Meghan Markle's selfie (Image via Instagram/@highbrowhippie)

The caption of the Instagram story read:

"Belated bday celebrations w/ these lovely muses. Missing sweet @sergenormant."

For those unaware, Serge Normant is the celebrity hairstylist who did Meghan Markle's hair on her wedding day.

In the viral selfie, Meghan Markle looked casual yet chic as she carried a black tank top and had minimal makeup on. She was sitting in the middle with arms around her friends Cleo Wade and Kadi Lee.

Who are Meghan Markle's friends Cleo Wade and Kadi Lee?

In the picture shared on High Brow Hippie's Instagram story, Meghan Markle appears close to Cleo Wade and Kadi Lee. For the uninitiated, Cleo Wade is a poet and writer. She is the writer of Heart Talk and shot to fame through that.

Now, she is all set to release another book, Remember Love, on October 17, 2023. Besides this, she will also go for her Book Tour, which will begin on October 13, 2023, from Los Angeles and end on October 21, 2023, in San Francisco.

Cleo started writing at a very early age and has been featured in several magazines. Her poetry is centered around feminism, affirmations, motivation, and activism. She is 33 years old and hails from New Orleans, Louisiana.

Meghan's other friend, seen in the selfie, is Kadi Lee. Kadi is a popular Los Angeles-based hair colorist. She is famous for doing Balayage, color correction, and organic hair color.

Kadi has several popular celebrity clients like Julia Roberts, Brad Pitt, Amber Valetta, and Meghan Markle is also one amongst them. It is worth noting that Kadi began her career in 2001 in New York City, and she follows the less is more approach to her work.

She has also done significant campaigns for high-end brands like Lancôme, Blumarine, and L'Oréal. According to the High Brow Hippie's website, Kadi is a self-proclaimed introvert, her constants are focusing on others, being true to, and proud of, her authentic self, and never being afraid of putting in the hard work."

Meghan recently celebrated her 42 birthday on August 4, 2023

The caption of the selfie mentioned that it was someone's belated birthday. However, it wasn't clear from the post about whose belated birthday celebration it was.

Moreover, it is worth noting that Meghan's birthday was on August 4, 2023, and she celebrated it with her husband, Prince Harry. She turned 42. The former actress wore a striped tube dress on a dinner date with her husband.

Meghan was recently spotted attending Taylor Swift's Los Angeles Eras Tour. Other than this, she also took a quick stroll on Thursday, August 10, 2023, and the pictures of her while taking a walk went viral on the internet. At that time, she was seen in a camel brown colored coat.