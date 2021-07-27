Who is Melanie Collins? All about the NFL reporter as she sparks dating rumors with A-Rod

American sportscaster Melanie Collins recently sparked romance rumors with MLB alum Alex Rodriguez, aka A-Rod, after the duo were spotted having lunch in Saint Tropez. The NFL reporter met Rodriguez through mutual friend Jessie James Decker and her husband, Eric Decker.

The quartet were reportedly vacationing together on the French Riviera when Collins was photographed alongside A-Rod and other friends from the group. Fans were quick to speculate about an ongoing romance between the two, but an insider immediately shot down the rumors.

Sources close to the duo told Page Six that Melanie Collins and A-Rod are just friends who were hanging out together on vacation:

“Alex has been hanging with friends and family on the trip, including Eric and Jessie James Decker. Melanie is good friends with them. They’re all friends and she’ll be at his party.”

It was also revealed that Collins would be one of the guests in A-Rod’s 46th birthday bash. Sources mentioned that she had been invited as a friend, among other guests.

The dating rumors between Melanie Collins and Rodriguez came following the latter’s breakup with Jennifer Lopez, who was also on vacation with Ben Affleck at the same venue as A-Rod.

Meanwhile, Collins was last linked to ice hockey winger James Neal. However, not much is known about the pair as the reporter usually keeps her personal life out of the public eye.

Meet sportscaster and NFL reporter Melanie Collins

Collins is an American sports journalist best known for her work as an NFL sideline reporter on CBS Sports. She also serves as a host for Golf Channel’s Big Break and Driver vs. Driver. The 35-year-old is also seen as a fill-in host for SportsNation on ESPN.

Collins graduated with a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism from the John Curley Center for Sports Journalism at Pennsylvania State University. She currently writes about football, baseball, and basketball for the University of Pennsylvania.

The Nashville-based reporter began her journey as a reporting intern at WPSU-TV and senior intern at the Big Ten Network. She often covered the NBA for Turner Sports and NBA-TV. She also worked as a reporter for Total College Sports.

She went on to work as a host and reporter for NBC Sports, NASCAR, PGA, CSN Bay Area, E! News, Inside Edition, and Good Morning America, among others.

Melanie Collins gained immense recognition after joining Yahoo! Sports and covering major sports events like the FIFA World Cup, Super Bowl, NBA Finals, MLB, NFL Drafts, Stanley Cup Playoffs, NCAA Football National Championship, NCAA Basketball Final Four, and the Winter Olympics.

Before officially joining the NFL, Collins worked as a sideline reporter for CBS’ College Football and Basketball. In addition to her reporting career, Collins has also enrolled in the New York Institute of Art and Design for an additional academic degree in Interior Designing.

Collins loves water sports and snowboarding and is also interested in yoga, tennis, golfing, and boxing. She is also passionate about interior designing, wardrobe styling, make-up, and hairstyling.

Melanie Collins has successfully established her career in the media industry and garnered a huge following over the years. She has an active Instagram account with more than 77k followers.

So far, the sportscaster has maintained silence regarding her latest dating rumors with Rodriguez. It remains to be seen if she will address the situation in the future.

