Who was Melanie Safka married to? All about her husband and kids as 'Brand New Key' singer dies aged 76 

Singer Melanie Safka, 76, passed away on January 23, 2024, after reportedly struggling with a brief illness. Safka released 28 albums throughout her career alongside singles like I'm Back in Town and What Have They Done to My Song Ma. Band of Outsiders reported that Safka was married to record producer Peter Schekeryk.

Safka's death was confirmed by her children on her official Facebook page with a photo of her:

"Our world is such dimmer, the colors of a dreary, rainy Tennessee pale with her absence today, but we know that she is still here, smiling down on all of us, on all of you, from the stars."

The children additionally requested everyone to light a candle on January 24 at 10 pm central time and remember Melanie Safka as a woman who was a perfect wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend to a lot of people. They continued:

"We are planning a Celebration of Life for Mom and it will be open to all of you who want to come and celebrate her. The details will be announced as soon as they are in place. We look forward to seeing you there."

The statement ended by asking for privacy for everyone as the family deals with the loss of Safka.

Melanie Safka had 3 children from her marriage to Peter Schekeryk

While Melanie Safka managed to become a popular face in the music industry over the years, she was married and a mother of three children. Melanie first met record producer Peter Schekeryk in 1968 and tied the knot in 1970, as per Band of Outsiders.

Melanie was reportedly working with Columbia Records when she and Peter first met. Peter joined her as her producer and manager and this also made Melanie an international artist. Peter was additionally involved in the creation of Melanie's record label Neighborhood Records.

The duo welcomed three children during their marriage – Leilah, Jeordie, and Beau. Peter passed away in 2010 after he reportedly suffered a heart attack inside his car. Peter was 68 years old at the time of death and Melanie Safka later wrote on her website:

"I went into the hospital and Beau was brought from the other direction and there was the old Peter the Great. His shell, the energy container he was nowhere to be seen or felt."

Peter served as the co-founder of Neighborhood Records and the company released a lot of hit singles over the years, as per Doms2cents.

He reportedly arrived in the U.S. in 1949 with his family and eventually developed an interest in music in the next few years.

Before his marriage to Melanie, Peter was also a member of a rock band, The Balloon Farm. Meanwhile, further details on his career are currently awaited.

Melanie Safka's career and projects explained in brief

According to Melanie Safka's website, she started her career during the 60s and her shows received a positive response at the L'Olympia Theater in Paris.

She continued to perform at various other places over the years and gained recognition after forming the record label Neighborhood Records.

Her debut album, Born to Be, was released in 1968 and this was followed by Affectionately Melanie in 1969. Melanie's latest album came out in 2010 and it was titled Ever Since You Never Heard of Me.

Safka is survived by her children, Leilah, Jeordie, and Beau.

