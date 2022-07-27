Who is Melissa Barrera? Meet Netflix thriller Keep Breathing series' lead star

Starring Mexican actress and singer Melissa Barrera in the lead role, Netflix's upcoming survival thriller, Keep Breathing, promises to be an exciting watch.

Netflix has finally revealed the plot and trailer for the limited series, and fans are excited to find Barrera named as the lead character. With titles like Scream to her name, the actress is achieving new heights, and she is about to create more ripples with her upcoming feature.

The story follows a young woman named Liv, played by the acclaimed Barrera, who becomes the lone survivor of a plane crash. What follows is a long-drawn battle between Liv and the wilderness and her personal demons, which now come back to haunt her.

Who is Melissa Barrera?

Melissa Barrera is a famed Mexican actress who started her journey in acting with the Mexican production Romeo y Julieta, in which she played the part of Julieta.

She has acted in several telenovelas, but her big break, which brought her recognition, came with her first lead role as Olvido in Siempre Tuya Acapulco. This made her the face of Mexican television.

After establishing herself in the world of television, Barrera entered the film industry. She has been acclaimed for starring as Vanessa in the musical drama film In the Heights. She is also known for her role in the Sam Carpenter slasher horror film Scream (2022).

Melissa Barrera will reprise her role in Scream 6 in 2023. As of now, she can be seen in Netflix's upcoming Keep Breathing.

What is the plot for Keep Breathing?

Edel-chan 🌸🐷 @edelmaximoff



Keep Breathing (2022, dir. Maggie Kiley & Rebecca Rodriguez) premiering on Netflix July 28.



#KeepBreathing "You know why there's stars in the sky, Liv? So we can always find our way home."Keep Breathing (2022, dir. Maggie Kiley & Rebecca Rodriguez) premiering on Netflix July 28. "You know why there's stars in the sky, Liv? So we can always find our way home." Keep Breathing (2022, dir. Maggie Kiley & Rebecca Rodriguez) premiering on Netflix July 28.#KeepBreathing https://t.co/51wxDue0uH

Keep Breathing is a series that takes a different turn from survival dramas like Lost or Yellowjackets and is more in tune with movies like Into the Wild.

Following the story of a young attorney named Liv (Melissa Barrera) who survives a plane crash, the story focuses more on the individual, physical, and psychological strifes that the victim must constantly negotiate with to keep herself grounded in reality and from turning insane.

We now have an official synopsis for the series, released by Netflix, which reads:

"After her private plane crashes in the remote Canadian frontier, lone survivor and New York lawyer, Liv must battle both an unforgiving wilderness and past personal traumas to stay alive."

You can also watch the trailer, which was released in June, here:

The trailer opens with an aerial shot of a private plane gliding over the wilderness with Liv asleep inside. Following this, there are flashbacks from Liv's past, quickly interrupted by the blaring of the plane's warning sirens.

After the plane is forced to make an emergency landing that goes wrong, thereby crashing the aircraft into a lake, Liv finds herself the only passenger alive.

Fraught with flashbacks from Liv's past, with scenes from the present cutting in, the trailer merely offers a glimpse of the physical and psychological challenges that Liv is now left alone to deal with.

Now, not only does she have to survive the wilderness but also confront her traumas and personal demons, which frequently return to haunt her. We are yet to find out whether Liv will survive the grueling test she has been put to or will she give up in the face of such a mammoth challenge.

With Martin Gero and Brendan Gall as the showrunners on the series, the Netflix thriller is a must-watch. Don't forget to catch the Melissa Barrera starrer this Thursday, July 28, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far