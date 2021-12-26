Who are the members of The Marvelettes? Girl group explored as singer Wanda Young dies at 78

American singer Wanda Young, one of the original members of the girl group Marvelettes, has passed away at the age of 78.

The news came to light after the late singer's daughter, Meta Ventress, revealed to The New York Times on December 25. According to her, Young passed away due to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease complications.

Ventress said that her mother passed away two weeks ago, on December 15, in Michigan's Garden City.

Wanda Young was one of the members of the Marvelettes signed to the 1960s Motown's Tame label. She became the group's lead singer after the exit of Georgia Dobbins.

Marvelettes, along with Young, recorded the first No. 1 pop hit, Please Mr. Postman, when they were teenagers.

Other members of The Marvelettes besides Wanda Young

Formed in 1961, The Marvelettes consisted of five women - Gladys Horton (1945), Wanda Young (1944), Georgeanna Tillman (1943), Katherine Anderson (1944), and Wyanetta Cowart (1944).

At the time, the girls were students at Inkster High School, based in the suburbs of Detroit. One of their ex-group mates, Georgia Dobbins, was a graduate and together they were called The Casinyets.

Horton organized the quintet to be a part of a talent show offering an audition with a Motown Records scout as the top prize. Despite failing to win, the group was allowed to audition. A Motown representative recommended the group attempt some original material, which resulted in the song Please Mr. Postman.

Motown founder Berry Gordy, Jr. signed the singers, and their debut single was a reworked version of the song Please Mr. Postman, featuring Marvin Gaye on drums. The song became Motown's first number-one single and reached the top of the pop charts.

Some of their other hits include Playboy, My Baby Must Be a Magician, Don't Mess with Bill, The Hunter Gets Captured by the Game, Beechwood 4-5789 When You’re Young and In Love, and Too Many Fish in the Sea.

Young recorded under another label after The Marvelettes disbanded in the early 1970s.

As per NYT, in 1990, Horton and Young appeared on the album The Marvelettes: Now! Young was one of the few surviving members of The Marvelettes.

Apart from Ventress, Wanda Young is survived by four brothers and four sisters. She also had sons Robert Rogers III and Bobbae Rogers, several grandchildren, and a great-grandson.

