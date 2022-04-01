Who is Meshach ‘Mesh’ Henry? Nick Grimshaw announces engagement to dancer after four years of dating

We can hear wedding bells ringing for Nick Grimshaw because he has just announced his engagement to his boyfriend Meshach ‘Mesh’ Henry. In a glowing Instagram post, the former BBC Radio One presenter and DJ flashed his shiny gold engagement ring while standing on a beach with the sun setting in the background. He announced in the caption that he was proposed to and had said yes.

While Grimshaw, also fondly addressed as ‘Grimmy’ has been in the public eye for long as a TV and Radio presenter, especially for his BBC Radio One Breakfast show, relatively little is known about Meshach ’Mesh' Henry. In his mid-twenties, Mesh is a dancer by profession who made it to the final of the BBC Young Dancer Competition in 2015. After the competition, he joined Rambert, one of the independent dance companies. They have been dating since 2018.

Here’s everything to know about Nick Grimshaw and Meshach ‘Mesh’ Henry’s relationship

Let’s start right at the beginning, shall we? Nick Grimshaw and Meshach ‘Mesh’ Henry met in 2018 when the former moved on from the Breakfast show to the Drivetime show. The new schedule of gave him more time to have a stable love life. The couple, per reports from The Daily Mail, were first spotted at Soho Farmhouse in Oxfordshire in October 2018.

Sources close to the couple shared with The Sun UK that early into their relationship, the couple was very happy. And this happiness compelled them to take the next step in their relationship after Grimmy asked Mesh to move-in with him in 2019. The couple began living together in North London. Sources close to Grimshaw revealed that the couple were very happy living together.

“They were spending all of their time together, with Mesh always staying over, so it made complete sense for them to move in together. Nick [Grimshaw] asked him [Mesh] to come and live with him and it’s all gone really well,” the source shared. “Their jobs aren’t regular nine to fives so they can spend a lot of time together in the week.”

After three years of living together, Mesh popped the question to Grimmy. “And in gay news this evening… got proposed to, said yes obvs,” Nick gushed on his Instagram post. With a series of pictures of him showing off his ring, the last image on his post showed the newly engaged couple posing for pictures in a photobooth.

As soon as news of the proposal came out, many of the couple’s friends flocked to send their wishes on Instagram. Congratulatory messages came pouring in from everywhere, with Rita Ora, Dua Lipa to Grimshaw’s colleagues, Clara Amfo commenting, “Bring on the wedding of the century.”

lot @cherriesromance NICK GRIMSHAW IS ENGAGED?!??!?!? OMG I'M SO HAPPY FOR HIM NICK GRIMSHAW IS ENGAGED?!??!?!? OMG I'M SO HAPPY FOR HIM

While more details about the proposal have not been made public, Nick Grimshaw's fans are waiting with bated breath for more information about when the couple plans to get married.

Edited by Somava Das