Who is Michael Turchin? All about Lance Bass' husband as couple welcome twins together 

On October 15, Lance Bass, a former member of NSYNC, took to Instagram to share the arrival of twins that he had with his husband, Michael Turchin. Violet Betty and Alexander James were born on October 13 at 1:24 pm in Tacoma, Washington.

Their daughter Violet is a minute younger than their son Alexander. Back in June, the pair revealed that they were expecting twins. The couple previously tried to have children through IVF and surrogacy and even suffered a miscarriage. Lance Bass had also mentioned going through nine egg donors.

Taking to Instagram to reveal the news, Bass said:

"The baby dragons have arrived!! I can not express how much love I feel right now. Now, how do you change a diaper??! Ahhhhhhhh!"

Who is Lance Bass' husband, Michael Turchin?

42-year-old Lance Bass began dating Michael Turchin in early 2011 and the two got engaged in September 2013. On December 20, 2014, the pair tied the knot at the Park Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles. While Bass' former bandmates were present at the ceremony, Justin Timberlake could not make it due to his world tour.

Michael Turchin is known for his acting career as well as his art. He has seven acting credits, including brief roles in projects like 2011's Isolation and 2014's Alien Abduction. The star has also appeared as himself in five episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills between 2014-2018.

As per Famous Birthdays, Michael Turchin is 34 years old and was born in Miami Beach, Florida. They also mention his training at Los Angeles' Stella Adler Studio of Acting after graduating with a bachelor's degree from Georgetown University.

According to The Sun US, Turchin's artwork was showcased at the Los Angeles Art Show. Furthermore, his works are available on the Art Sugar website, where his prints are sold for around $150.

Michael Turchin specializes in pop art, which according to Art Sugar, is "inspired by Hollywood's effervescent pop culture".

The platform also mentions his work being quite popular among celebrities such as Kris and Kylie Jenner, Chris Pratt, Lance Bass, AJ McClean, Nick Swisher, Sela Ward, Lisa Vanderpump, and several others.

Lance and Michael are not afraid to be public about their lives and are quite active on social media, especially TikTok. The couple even had their wedding televised in 2015 E! special episode titled Lance Loves Michael: The Lance Bass Wedding. They became the first same-s*x couple to exchange vows on television.

