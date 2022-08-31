Who is Michael Voltaggio? Guy’s Ultimate Game Night contestant is the winner of Bravo’s Top Chef

Guy's Ultimate Game Night, Food Network's new culinary show, is set to release on Wednesday, August 31. One of the celebrity contestants appearing on the show is Michael Voltaggio, who has been the winner of Bravo's Top Chef season 6. Voltaggio has also appeared in many other shows.

Guy's Ultimate Game Night will feature celebrity contestants from different fields who will perform fun culinary challenges to ultimately win the grand cash prize. The winning celebrity contestant will get to donate the cash prize to a charity of their choice.

Michael Voltaggio from Guy's Ultimate Game Night runs his own restaurant

41-year-old Michael Voltaggio made cooking his passion at the age of 15. By 21, he had completed his formal training at the Greenbrier Culinary Apprenticeship Program.

Very early in his career, he was hired to work at the Ritz-Carlton in Naples under chef Arnaud Berthelier. After learning great culinary techniques there, Michael moved to work under a number of esteemed chefs and restaurants, including Charlie Palmer’s Dry Creek Kitchen in Healdsburg, where he earned a Michelin Star, and The Bazaar by José Andrés in Beverly Hills, where he was rewarded with a 4-star review.

In the same year that he won Top Chef season 6, he also became the finalist for the James Beard Best New Restaurant. The following year, he was named the Best New Chef by Angeleno magazine, establishing a place within the Los Angeles culinary community.

Recently, he opened his first signature restaurant in Los Angeles, called Ink. His restaurant endeavors to create an indelible impression with flavour profiles inspired by the myriad of cultures that make up the city of Los Angeles.

The Guy's Ultimate Game Night contestant has also appeared in multiple shows, including About Last Night, Young & Hungry, The Tonight Show with Conan O'Brien, Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, Voltaggio's Take On: Thanksgiving, The Exes, The Best Thing I Ever Made, Top Chef Canada, Eat Drink Love, Hell's Kitchen, Steve Harvey, The Talk, Breaking Borders, Kids Baking Championship, Top Chef Jr., Beat Bobby Flay, Family Food Showdown, Home & Family, and more.

What is Guy's Ultimate Game Night all about?

Guy's Ultimate Game Night is a mix of talk, culinary, and game shows. It will be hosted by chef Guy Fieri and Antonia Lofaso, who will also help the celebrity contestants perform the culinary tasks.

The celebrity contestants appearing on the show are:

Chef Nyesha Arrington

Actress Lauren Ash

Chef Maneet Chauhan

Actor Ben Feldman

Actress Vivica A. Fox

Television host Kevin Frazier

Comedian Ron Funches

Actor Billy Gardell

Sports reporter Jay Glazer

Television host Matt Iseman

Magicians Penn Jillette and Teller

Chef Troy Johnson

Television personality Carson Kressley

Actress Natasha Leggero

Olympian Tara Lipinski

Comedian Cheech Marin

Television personality Ross Mathews

Chef Aaron May

Television host Maria Menounos

Musician Brett Michaels

Actress Alyssa Milano

Comedian Bobby Moynihan

Actress Francia Raisa

Filmmaker Kevin Smith

Television host Charissa Thompson

Chef Jet Tila

Television host Nischelle Turner

DJ tWitch

Chef Michael Voltaggio

Olympian Johnny Weir

Comedian Kym Whitley

Musician Carnie Wilson

Viewers can watch the premiere of Guy's Ultimate Game Night on August 31 at 9.00 pm ET.

