Who is Michelle Grace? All about Ray Liotta's first wife and mother of his daughter, Karsen

Ray Liotta passed away on May 26, 2022, at 67. He was a part of several TV shows and movies throughout his career and was praised by critics and the audience for his performances.

But apart from being a good actor, he was also a family man. He was the father of a daughter, Karsen, from his first wife, Michelle Grace. Before his death, he was engaged to Jacy Nittolo.

About Ray Liotta’s first wife

Born on December 4, 1968, Michelle Grace is a well-known actress and producer. She is famous for her appearances in the musical drama film The Rat Pack and Peter O’Fallon’s drama film, A Rumor of Angels.

She produced a few films and was the executive producer of television movies like Baseball Wives and Knights of the South Bronx. The 53-year-old has also produced films like Narc and Take the Lead in the early and mid-2000s.

Grace first tied the knot with baseball player Mark Eugene Grace. However, the marriage did not last long and ended in divorce. Her second marriage to Ray Liotta met the same fate.

Ray Liotta and Michelle Grace’s relationship timeline

Ray Liotta and Michelle Grace first met at a baseball game where her former husband Mark played for the Chicago Cubs. They married in February 1997 and welcomed a daughter, Karen, in 1998.

Ray Liotta and Michelle Grace tied the knot in 1997 (Image via Ron Gallela, Ltd./Getty Images)

Liotta was 40 when he married Grace, and he stated in an interview,

“I tend to do things late. It takes me a long time.”

The pair divorced in 2004 but were still on good terms and continued working together. They were the producers of the film, Take the Lead in 2006.

There were rumors in 2017 that they had reconciled after they were spotted in Beverly Hills, holding hands and walking. Liotta also praised Grace while speaking to a news outlet in 2007 and said,

“She’s a great woman, and thank God we’re still friends. She still stays over at the house, so Karsen can see us together. You want to give her as much semblance of a family unit as you can when you’re separated or divorced.”

They still stayed close and occasionally appeared together at different events. Before their divorce, Liotta clarified in an interview that they never cheated. He said,

“But after she and Mark split up, she was looking for an acting coach. She was asked to do a rap video, and she called me up one day and said, ‘Should I do this video?’ and I said, ‘No, you should probably have dinner with me.’ And we’ve been together ever since.”

Ray gained recognition for his appearances as Shoeless Joe Jackson in Field of Dreams, Henry Hill in Goodfellas, and Tommy Vercetti in the video game Grand Theft Auto: Vice City.

