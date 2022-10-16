Who was Mikaben? Tributes pour in as Haitian music star passes away during France concert

A

Haitian singer Michael "Mikaben" Benjamin suddenly passed away on October 15 at the age of 41.

According to the Haitian Times, the singer collapsed immediately after delivering a performance with the famed band Carimi for an anniversary reunion concert in Paris, France.

He is survived by his wife, Vanessa Fanfan, who is pregnant and is due in December 2022, and his musician father, Lionel “Père Noël” Benjamin, who is called Haiti's Santa Claus because of his Christmas song, Abdenwèl.

Brief background on Mikaben

Born in 1981, Michael "Mikaben" Benjamin was a native of Port-au-Prince. One of Haiti's most talented musicians, he began writing songs at 15. He polished his music skills while attending college in Canada's Montreal.

The late popular singer could sing in four languages - Spanish, Creole, English, and French - and knew how to play multiple instruments like keyboard, drums, guitar and bass.

After winning fourth place in a contest, he began his solo career and in 2004, released his second album and built a fan base in Haiti, Europe, the United States, and the French Caribbean. He formed a group called Krezi Mizik with his cousin David Dupoux and released two albums.

In 2009, he again started performing solo and went on to work as a producer with artists like Carimi and T-VIce. Following the 2010 earthquake, he recorded Ayti Se (Haiti is) and played it in front of former President Bill Clinton and a multitude of mourners during a remembrance of the catastrophe, which killed over 300,000 people and displaced 1.5 million.

While talking to the Palm Beach Post after the earthquake struck, the singer revealed that he was in the mountains when the catastrophe happened. He joined hands with the country's Culture Ministry and formed an organization called Ti Souf Ayiti. Mikaben and other artists who survived the quake visited hospitals, orphanages and refugee camps to perform their songs.

Twitter reactions on Mikaben's death

After news of his passing broke, several fans and celebrities mourned the loss of the celebrated artist. Several people also shared videos of him performing at his last concert and stated that they were shocked that the singer passed away so suddenly.

Manny Solo @manny_solo 🏾🕊️ RIP MIKABEN Today the Haitian Community lost a LEGEND🏾🕊️RIP MIKABEN Today the Haitian Community lost a LEGEND 🙏🏾🕊️💔 RIP MIKABEN https://t.co/gcETn8RZxd

Lunionsuite 🇭🇹 @LunionSuite 🕊 @mikaben It is with a heavy heart that we begin to except that the Haitian community worldwide has lost one of its most loving & talented creatives! Mika has given to the Haiti the most beautiful music! You were an amazing talent & friend, always supporting us & our work. It is with a heavy heart that we begin to except that the Haitian community worldwide has lost one of its most loving & talented creatives! Mika has given to the Haiti the most beautiful music! You were an amazing talent & friend, always supporting us & our work.🇭🇹🕊 @mikaben https://t.co/pvzZrJ0f77

FendiMendi 🏹🪬 @CarrmEl_ Ngl to you, “Mikaben & RIP” in the same sentence doesn’t even feel real tbh. We grew up knowing this man as a young legend so this all feels unsettling Ngl to you, “Mikaben & RIP” in the same sentence doesn’t even feel real tbh. We grew up knowing this man as a young legend so this all feels unsettling

DWETMEDAMYO 🇭🇹 @dwetmedamyo

#Mikaben #MikaTheLegend #Carimi “Ou Pati” was the last song you performed on one of the biggest stages in the world for one of the most iconic moments in Haitian music history. You left everything on that stage and left us with a smile on your face. “Ou Pati” was the last song you performed on one of the biggest stages in the world for one of the most iconic moments in Haitian music history. You left everything on that stage and left us with a smile on your face.🇭🇹#Mikaben #MikaTheLegend #Carimi https://t.co/3FPHSAsdF2

MBali 💫 @TheJessieWoo



He was immensely talented and he loved Haiti so much. He was so eager to work with Haitian artists and shine TOGETHER. This is a harsh loss.



My condolences to his family, wife & children.

Fly high Mika Sad to hear about Mikaben's passing.He was immensely talented and he loved Haiti so much. He was so eager to work with Haitian artists and shine TOGETHER. This is a harsh loss.My condolences to his family, wife & children.Fly high Mika Sad to hear about Mikaben's passing. He was immensely talented and he loved Haiti so much. He was so eager to work with Haitian artists and shine TOGETHER. This is a harsh loss.My condolences to his family, wife & children.Fly high Mika 💔💕

WL @WesleyLaine I saw a man die tonight. I also saw a man live tonight. I saw a man who wore his country’s flag until his very last minute with us. As Carlyle said, the courage we desire and prize is not the courage to die decently, but to live manfully. Rest in Power @mikaben I saw a man die tonight. I also saw a man live tonight. I saw a man who wore his country’s flag until his very last minute with us. As Carlyle said, the courage we desire and prize is not the courage to die decently, but to live manfully. Rest in Power @mikaben 🇭🇹

Karine Alourde 🇭🇹👑 @AlourdeKarine #Mikaben A legend! I’m so sorry to his wife and unborn child and his two beautiful kids! I am in disbelief and heartbroken A legend! I’m so sorry to his wife and unborn child and his two beautiful kids! I am in disbelief and heartbroken 💔#Mikaben https://t.co/QztVDLbehs

HRH The Duke of Thomassin™ @HRHDukeThomas We’re not making this about us, but this is absolutely tragic.



Mikaben was very much an icon of Haitian music. For him to die on stage minutes after what appears to have been such a stellar performance… is extremely sad.



Him dying while doing what he loves, doesn’t feel right. We’re not making this about us, but this is absolutely tragic.Mikaben was very much an icon of Haitian music. For him to die on stage minutes after what appears to have been such a stellar performance… is extremely sad.Him dying while doing what he loves, doesn’t feel right.

Harmonik @HarmonikHT 🏽 Harmonik sends their sincerest condolences to the family and friends of Michael Benjamin "Mikaben". He was a true inspiration to all of us. Rest in Peace Mika Harmonik sends their sincerest condolences to the family and friends of Michael Benjamin "Mikaben". He was a true inspiration to all of us. Rest in Peace Mika🙏🏽 https://t.co/VCUMUoSSve

Duv J @DuvJ38384455



R.I.P BOSS 🏾🕊️



#Mikaben#carimi Just after offering us this magical momentR.I.P BOSS🏾🕊️#Mikaben#carimi Just after offering us this magical moment ✨✨R.I.P BOSS 🙏🏾🕊️#Mikaben#carimi https://t.co/r6GzCAYUjB

Stanley ✨ 𝕽𝕽 ✨Francois @Stan250 R.I.P @mikaben you came and you conquered, you were called home too soon. You have impacted so many, your music lives on.Your legacy is one of pure brilliance. Condolences the Benjamin Family and everyone who is impacted one way or the other R.I.P @mikaben you came and you conquered, you were called home too soon. You have impacted so many, your music lives on.Your legacy is one of pure brilliance. Condolences the Benjamin Family and everyone who is impacted one way or the other https://t.co/ySXGUns8el

News of Mikaben's death was confirmed by social media influencer Carel Pedre and Frantz Duval, the editor of Haiti’s Le Nouvelliste newspaper, on Twitter. After the singer collapsed, Duval, who was live-tweeting from the performance area, notified fans that something was wrong while singer Mickael Guirand tried to control the situation by saying:

"End of the concert. We must evacuate the room. It’s very complicated."

Gérald DELISCAR-JOURDAN @GDELISCAR



#mikaben #carimi CARIMI concert that was held at Paris has to stop. After performing on stage, Mikaben fell and lost consciousness. The medical staff had to come to revive the artist. Michael Guirand says the situation is complicated. Everyone had to evacuate the hall. CARIMI concert that was held at Paris has to stop. After performing on stage, Mikaben fell and lost consciousness. The medical staff had to come to revive the artist. Michael Guirand says the situation is complicated. Everyone had to evacuate the hall.#mikaben #carimi https://t.co/6RO9lvGs6W

The singer reportedly collapsed after he finished his concert in Paris and was leaving the stage. Carel Pedre revealed that the singer was receiving CPR and later confirmed his death. As of writing, the cause of his death has not been revealed, but some media reports suggest that Mikaben passed away from cardiac arrest.

Benajmin tied the knot with his wife Vanessa in November 2020, and the duo became parents to a daughter in 2021.

