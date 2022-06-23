Lee Min-ho's Indian fanbase organises a heartfelt lunch for a Bengaluru-based orphanage to honour him on his birthday

Actor and Hallyu star Lee Min-ho’s birthday falls on June 22. The talented and handsome Hallyu star turned 35 years old, and Minoz, i.e., Lee Min-ho’s fans, are celebrating his special day alongside him.

Lee Min-ho’s official Indian fanbase, LeeMinHo Lovers India, left no stone unturned in making his 35th birthday a memorable event for him.

On June 22, Lee Min-ho’s Indian fanbase organized a heartfelt lunch for a Bengaluru-based orphanage to honor the Hallyu star on his birthday.

LeeMinHo Lovers India organized a lunch for Bengaluru based orphanage (Image via LeeMinHo Lovers India)

Inspired by the actor’s charity platform PROMIZ, which he established in 2014 to raise awareness and encourage donations for social and humanitarian causes, LeeMinHo Lovers India celebrated his birthday at an orphanage named Sishumandir Children’s Home in Bengaluru.

They arranged lunch for 30 children and cut a birthday cake on his behalf. The fanbase enjoyed spending time with the children and hopes to meet them in the future.

“The kids touched our hearts with their sweet gestures and we really had a great experience and get to know how it means to help each other.”

According to LeeMinHo Lovers India, the orphanage was very happy with their efforts and looked forward to their future activities.

Lee Min-ho’s Indian fanbase donates money to WWF India to save Bengal Tigers

Not only that, LeeMinHo Lovers India makes generous donations in the actor’s name to honor his birthday or any important day of his life. This year was no different as well.

Recently, they donated an undisclosed amount of money to WWF India to save the endangered Bengal tigers. This was done to commemorate his 16th debut anniversary, May 10th.

In the past, Lee Min-ho’s Indian fanbase has adopted a panda for a year, donated clothes to the poor last winter, planted 500 trees in collaboration with WWF, and donated funds to COVID-19 fund relief in collaboration with WWF.

LeeMinHo Lovers India came up with this kind gesture because the actor has repeatedly talked about protecting nature. His charity foundation, PROMIZ, is an official partner of WWF.

To commemorate his 15th debut anniversary, LeeMinHo Lovers India donated INR 20,000/- to Sonu Sood Foundation for COVID-19 relief fund. They were inspired by the Hallyu star’s charitable ways and wanted to help as many people as possible during the pandemic.

LeeMinHo Lovers India organized their first-ever pan-India fan meeting this year

This year was special for LeeMinHo Lovers India for more reasons than one! Not only is this Lee Min-ho’s 16th debut anniversary, the Hallyu star officially gave his first set of interviews to the Indian media, acknowledging the impossible love and appreciation he receives from his Indian fans.

Lee Min-ho fan meeting in Hyderabad

His official Indian fanbase arranged fan meetings in various cities of India - Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Chennai, and Hyderabad. The registration fee for the event ranged from INR 300 to 500.

Lee Min-ho fan meeting in Chennai

Minoz gathered at a designated cafe or restaurant and celebrated his birthday by cake cutting and sharing special moments related to the actor and fellow fans. All the Lee Min-ho fans gathered at the event thoroughly enjoyed the event.

Lee Min-ho fanmeeting in Pune

Lee Min-ho fanmeeting in Delhi

Lee Min-ho’s Indian fanbase has sent him some adorable birthday presents

Lee Min-ho's birthday presents reach his agency MYM Entertainment

What is a birthday without birthday gifts anyways, and the actor's Indian fanbase knows what the actor likes the best!

The actor’s Indian fanbase sent him a cream-colored hoodie from his favorite brand - JuunJ. They also gifted him a lovely house plant and some yummy doughnuts from Krispy Kreme.

LeeMinHo Lovers India gift him plants and yummy doughnuts for his birthday (Image via LeeMinHo Lovers India)

The gifts also included a special message from the actor himself, which read:

“LeeMinHo Oppa, We wish LeeMinHo a very happy birthday & May all his dreams come true. I wish you visit India soon & hold a fan meeting. We Minoz India love you so much and we will support you in all your projects. Good luck for your next project - Ask the Stars!”

LeeMinHo Lovers India gift him a hoodie from his favorite hoodie brand (Image via LeeMinHo Lovers India)

LeeMinHo Lovers India gift him house plants and cream doughnuts for his birthday (Image via LeeMinHo Lovers India)

Who is Rajita Veni Saladi - the face behind LeeMinHo Lovers India?

Behind every successful actor is a devoted fandom! Rajita Veni Saladi started the Indian fanbase from Andhra Pradesh in 2011. The Indian fanbase was created to support the Pachinko star and put the spotlight on his incredible achievements.

For years, the Indian fanbase has marked the actor's presence in India and made sure they know it too.

She created the page on Facebook, and then eventually, the positive word of mouth helped the fandom grow from strength to strength.

They even received acknowledgment from the star himself when he sent an autograph for them. He signed it with a special message saying, ‘Always Be Happy.’

