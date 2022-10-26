Who is Mikaela Testa? TikTok star slammed over controversial Indonesian dog meat market video 

TikToker Mikaela Testa received immense backlash on the video-sharing platform after uploading a controversial video of her trip to an Indonesian market.

The 22-year-old was traveling across Indonesia. During her time in the country, she shared a video of herself trying different types of animal meat, which left netizens displeased.

The 22 year old is known for her travel and lifestyle videos. In a now-deleted video, Testa revealed that she visited a “top-secret” market that sold all types of meat, which also included monkey, rabbit, crocodile, rat, frog and dog meat.

Mikaela Testa expressed that the experience was traumatizing. In the deleted-TikTok video, she also shared:

“They actually had dog meat- they had monkey, they had everything.”

The influencer also revealed that she was not allowed to film at the market as an organization attempted to shut down the location. She stated that the sellers were “very skeptical” of her.

In the rest of the video, she showcased her manager and herself taste-testing different types of meat that also included that of rats and crocodiles. The duo spoke about a “distinct smell” the dishes possessed. They were seen turning up their noses and gagging at one of the meat items.

According to the Sirius Global Animal Charitable Trust, consuming dog meat can lead to one contracting salmonella, E.Coli and other bacterial infections.

Netizens relentlessly slammed the content creator for uploading a video of herself tasting the different exotic meats. Many stated that she should have never shared her experience and that the video was “problematic.” A few comments under the now-deleted video read:

Netizens react to Mikaela Testa’s now-deleted TikTok video (Image via mikaelatesta/TikTok)

Who is Mikaela Testa?

The Australian-native is an influencer best known on TikTok. She has amassed a large following of 2.2 million on the video sharing platform. The travel content creator has also acquired a massive following of 491k on Instagram, where she mostly uploads the behind the scenes of her travels.

Testa gained popularity after she dressed up as Jasmine from the Disney movie titled Aladdin. However, in 2020, she garnered backlash after revealing that she spent $1.4 million annually. She went on to defend her lifestyle on TikTok.

Her relationship with fellow influencer Atis Paul in 2020 also garnered traction on social media. However, the duo called it quits earlier this year.

Influencer apologizes for uploading controversial exotic-meat market video

After amassing swarming backlash on her TikTok account, Testa uploaded another TikTok video apologizing for her actions. She stated that she was unaware that the market sold dog meat before entering the locality. The influencer also expressed that she did not intend to “disrespect someone’s culture.” Testa said in the video:

“I definitely was not thinking straight, and I should not have posted the video, and I am very sorry for that… I knew there was going to be monkey meat, because that is what Indonesians eat, it’s common. I don’t agree with that, but I would never disrespect someone’s culture. There is this narrative that I knew there was dog meat at this market. Which I had no idea. I would never have gone to this market if there was dog meat at this market.”

Indonesia is a Muslim-majority country. A small region in the northern part of Sulawesi consume monkey-meat regularly, but it is the tiny-majority of the entire country’s population that consumes such meat.

