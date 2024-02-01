Who is Mike Gill? All about Donald Trump’s former official after being critically wounded in alleged carjacking

Mike Gill, a member of former President Donald Trump's administration, is in critical condition after he was shot on Monday by a gunman suspected of a string of carjackings in Washington DC.

He served as chief operating officer of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission during Trump's term of office. According to Fox News, Gill's family informed media outlets that he was critically injured in the shooting and remained in the hospital Tuesday night.

The suspect allegedly entered Mike Gill's car, shot him, and then ran off, as per reports. There was a witness named Yolanda Douglas who spotted Gill injured in his car and his wife approaching the scene, as per Newsweek.

Former Trump admin member, Mike Gill, critically injured in alleged Washington DC carjacking incident

Expand Tweet

Mike Gill's family has confirmed that the shooting occurred in the 900 block of K Street NW around 5:45 pm on January 29, 2024, in the United States capital capital.

The diplomat was on his way to pick up his wife from work at the time of the incident. He is a married father of three children.

Mike Gill is currently the senior vice president for capital markets at the Housing Policy Council. He previously worked as the Republican representative on the DC Board of Elections. A spokesperson gave a statement to FOX 5 about Mike Gill. They said:

"Mike is an amazing husband, father, friend and colleague. He has a wonderful sense of humor, no matter the situation. He makes friends with everyone - and is always looking for opportunities to bring people together and make them feel included and loved."

They added:

"His warmth and kindness have touched the lives of many, evident in the outpouring of love and support his family has received during this difficult time."

Expand Tweet

The Metropolitan Police Department officials said that Gill's carjacking encounter was one of the many incidents in a recent violent string of armed carjackings across D.C. and Maryland.

Just two hours after Mike Gill was shot, at around 7 pm on Monday, police confirmed to Fox News that the same alleged suspect attempted to carjack a person nearby. The authorities added that the gunman approached two people on the sidewalk and demanded their vehicle at gunpoint.

The gunman allegedly shot one man before stealing his car, a 2016 Chrysler 200, and drove off. The man who was shot was identified as Alberto Vasquez.

He died at a nearby hospital following the shooting, as per The New York Post. Police said that the stolen Chrysler 200 was found in a nearby local park in Prince George's County in Maryland.

The police department believes that the suspect abandoned the vehicle before he carjacked the driver of a Toyota Camry. He soon left the Camry, the alleged gunman ordered a rideshare pickup and carjacked the driver's Nissan Rogue.

Finally, at approximately 2:30 am, the Washington PD revealed that the man fired shots at a Maryland State Police officer who was assisting a disabled vehicle along an Interstate, as per Newsweek.

Expand Tweet

Luckily, no one was injured from that account and the gunfire only struck the hood of the police cruiser. However, about 30 minutes later, the gunman opened fire on a D.C. police officer's vehicle, according to reports.

The bullets struck the driver’s side door but he was not injured and was able to describe the vehicle.

The state and local authorities worked together to locate the man behind the carjackings and by early Tuesday, the suspect was shot and killed by New Carrollton police officers in Prince George's County. His identity has not been released to the public.