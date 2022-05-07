Who did Mike Hagerty play in Friends? Tributes pour in as beloved sitcom actor dies aged 67

Character actor Mike Hagerty recently passed away at the age of 67. The news was confirmed by his co-star Bridget Everett on Instagram on May 6. She wrote:
“With great sadness, the family of Michael G. Hagerty announced his death yesterday in Los Angeles. A beloved character actor, his love of his hometown of Chicago and his family were the cornerstones of his life. Mike, a devoted husband, is survived by his wife Mary Kathryn, his sister Mary Ann Hagerty [and] her wife Kathleen O’Rourke, and their daughter Meg. He will be sorely missed.”
Everett wrote in another post that she liked Hagerty instantly when she first met him. She stated that he was special, warm, and funny.
Mike Hagerty’s character in Friends
Mike Hagerty played the role of Mr. Treeger in Friends. The character was the building superintendent at Monica, Rachel, Joey, and Chandler’s apartment building.
The character first appeared in The One Where Heckles Dies when the friends clean Mr. Heckles' apartment. He then appears in the second season's holiday episode when Monica and Rachel’s heater becomes compromised, causing their apartment to get very hot.
In the fourth season, Joey gets Rachel into trouble with Mr. Treeger and the latter threatens to throw Monica and Rachel out of their apartment for illegal subletting. To avoid this, Joey agreed to help Treeger practice his ballroom dancing to impress a lady friend.
Hagerty then appears in The One With The Free P**n where he tells Joey and Chandler about the time he got free p**n on his TV and made the mistake of turning it off. He made his final appearance on The One Where Rachel Tells where he called the fire department to break the door to Chandler and Monica’s apartment.
In brief, about Mike Hagerty
Born on May 10, 1954, Michael Gerard Hagerty mostly gained recognition for playing comedic blue-collar workers alongside his appearance on Friends and as the manager of a muffler shop on the HBO sitcom, Lucky Louie.
Hagerty became famous for his brief character roles in famous comedies like Martin, The Wayans Bros., Seinfeld, The Wonder Years, and others. He also appeared on The George Carlin Show.
Mike made his acting debut with The Second City. Although he appeared mostly on television, he played small roles in several films and was known for his mustache and thick Chicago accent.
Fans pay tribute on Twitter
Mike Hagerty is well-known for his flawless performances in various films and TV series. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about his demise:
He is survived by his wife Mary Kathryn and further details about his parents and educational background are yet to be revealed.