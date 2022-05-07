Who did Mike Hagerty play in Friends? Tributes pour in as beloved sitcom actor dies aged 67

Character actor Mike Hagerty recently passed away at the age of 67. The news was confirmed by his co-star Bridget Everett on Instagram on May 6. She wrote:

“With great sadness, the family of Michael G. Hagerty announced his death yesterday in Los Angeles. A beloved character actor, his love of his hometown of Chicago and his family were the cornerstones of his life. Mike, a devoted husband, is survived by his wife Mary Kathryn, his sister Mary Ann Hagerty [and] her wife Kathleen O’Rourke, and their daughter Meg. He will be sorely missed.”

Everett wrote in another post that she liked Hagerty instantly when she first met him. She stated that he was special, warm, and funny.

Mike Hagerty’s character in Friends

Mike Hagerty played the role of Mr. Treeger in Friends. The character was the building superintendent at Monica, Rachel, Joey, and Chandler’s apartment building.

The character first appeared in The One Where Heckles Dies when the friends clean Mr. Heckles' apartment. He then appears in the second season's holiday episode when Monica and Rachel’s heater becomes compromised, causing their apartment to get very hot.

In the fourth season, Joey gets Rachel into trouble with Mr. Treeger and the latter threatens to throw Monica and Rachel out of their apartment for illegal subletting. To avoid this, Joey agreed to help Treeger practice his ballroom dancing to impress a lady friend.

Hagerty then appears in The One With The Free P**n where he tells Joey and Chandler about the time he got free p**n on his TV and made the mistake of turning it off. He made his final appearance on The One Where Rachel Tells where he called the fire department to break the door to Chandler and Monica’s apartment.

In brief, about Mike Hagerty

Mike Hagarty became popular after his appearance in the sitcom Friends (Image via allykat814/Twitter)

Born on May 10, 1954, Michael Gerard Hagerty mostly gained recognition for playing comedic blue-collar workers alongside his appearance on Friends and as the manager of a muffler shop on the HBO sitcom, Lucky Louie.

Hagerty became famous for his brief character roles in famous comedies like Martin, The Wayans Bros., Seinfeld, The Wonder Years, and others. He also appeared on The George Carlin Show.

Mike made his acting debut with The Second City. Although he appeared mostly on television, he played small roles in several films and was known for his mustache and thick Chicago accent.

Fans pay tribute on Twitter

Mike Hagerty is well-known for his flawless performances in various films and TV series. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about his demise:

Sean Masterson @SeanMastersons

Funny, sweet and a total pro.

Thanks for the decades of laughs. RIP Mike Hagerty.Funny, sweet and a total pro.Thanks for the decades of laughs. RIP Mike Hagerty. Funny, sweet and a total pro. Thanks for the decades of laughs. 🙏😔 https://t.co/tPUD6kOBJX

Adam Feldman @FeldmanAdam RIP Mike Hagerty, 67, veteran character actor. I'm glad he got to go out on the high note of his beautiful work in HBO's Somebody Somewhere. RIP Mike Hagerty, 67, veteran character actor. I'm glad he got to go out on the high note of his beautiful work in HBO's Somebody Somewhere. https://t.co/YvjHMtXaKZ

Midnight Marauder @midmarauder RIP Mike Hagerty one of the funniest actors. RIP Mike Hagerty one of the funniest actors. https://t.co/LgkxDEOdxX

𝓜𝓲𝓷𝓽𝓮𝓮 𝓚𝓷𝓮𝓮𝔃𝓮™ @MinteeKneeze



'Friends' Actor Mike Hagerty Dead at 67 RIP'Friends' Actor Mike Hagerty Dead at 67 tmz.com/2022/05/06/mik… RIP'Friends' Actor Mike Hagerty Dead at 67 tmz.com/2022/05/06/mik…

DJ Sixsmith @DJ_Sixsmith



AAMCO Guy Mike Duffy provided one of the classic moments of season 1 of RIP Mike Hagerty.AAMCO Guy Mike Duffy provided one of the classic moments of season 1 of #CurbYourEnthusiasm when he took Larry's spot at the head of the table. RIP Mike Hagerty.AAMCO Guy Mike Duffy provided one of the classic moments of season 1 of #CurbYourEnthusiasm when he took Larry's spot at the head of the table. https://t.co/q8m0wK2PhU

Buck LePard @BuckLePard RIP Mike Hagerty, I always let out an excited little gasp when he'd pop up in a movie or show. RIP Mike Hagerty, I always let out an excited little gasp when he'd pop up in a movie or show. https://t.co/kxje1k1gQO

David Kamp @MrKamp twitter.com/mrkamp/status/… David Kamp @MrKamp Apropos of nothing but much-needed good vibes, permit me to recommend @bridgeteverett ’s lovely @hbomax program Somebody Somwhere, which creates a sweet sense of community like no show since High Maintenance. Plus, my brother’s buddy @59whitesox (Hags!) plays Bridget’s dad! Apropos of nothing but much-needed good vibes, permit me to recommend @bridgeteverett’s lovely @hbomax program Somebody Somwhere, which creates a sweet sense of community like no show since High Maintenance. Plus, my brother’s buddy @59whitesox (Hags!) plays Bridget’s dad! https://t.co/Nls3oG5jRh Aw shoot, only 2 months ago I was reveling in Mike Hagerty’s empathic performance in Bridget Everett’s SOMEBODY SOMEWHERE. You might remember him from WAYNE’S WORLD or a million other things. He was a sweet man, a family friend, and a splendid actor. RIP, @59whitesox Aw shoot, only 2 months ago I was reveling in Mike Hagerty’s empathic performance in Bridget Everett’s SOMEBODY SOMEWHERE. You might remember him from WAYNE’S WORLD or a million other things. He was a sweet man, a family friend, and a splendid actor. RIP, @59whitesox twitter.com/mrkamp/status/…

David Bax @daveypretension Mike Hagerty owned any scene he was in but did so with a generous, Midwestern humility. What a loss. RIP Mike Hagerty owned any scene he was in but did so with a generous, Midwestern humility. What a loss. RIP https://t.co/xnu4pjm4PA

Christopher Jordan @DaDoFfoOfEm "May cost you a little, may cost you a lot, but it will cost you" RIP Mike Hagerty "May cost you a little, may cost you a lot, but it will cost you" RIP Mike Hagerty

He is survived by his wife Mary Kathryn and further details about his parents and educational background are yet to be revealed.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul