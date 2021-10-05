Who is Mike Shaffer on 'Tough as Nails'? Lineman plays with electricity

Tough as Nails is one of CBS's most popular shows that won millions of hearts because of its thoughtful concept. It is about the common people in America who work hard physically and mentally to make a living.

The official synopsis of Tough as Nails reads:

“Tough As Nails is a competition series that celebrates everyday Americans who roll up their sleeves and don't think twice about working long hard hours and getting their hands dirty, in order to keep their country running.”

From firefighter and Army veteran to ironworker, Tough as Nails Season 3 has roped in contestants who are tougher than they look. And one of the deserving participants is Mike Shaffer.

Who is Mike Shaffer on Tough as Nails?

Mike Shaffer is a lineman who hails from Brewerton, New York. The 32-year-old describes himself as a positive, persistent and humble person who has participated in the competition series for his family and would like to win Tough as Nails for them.

Being a lineman isn't just making sure to keep the lights on, Shaffer’s job demands working in upstate New York’s brutal winters. In his cast bio, he explained what makes him tough as nails.

He said:

“What makes me tough as nails is working in any type of weather and playing with electricity in my hands every day. Being away from my family for long periods can be very hard at times, but I’m doing it for them!”

Shaffer and his attempts to get on the show

Interestingly, Shaffer has made attempts to participate in Tough as Nails since the first season. Revealing the same, host and creator of the show Phil Keoghan said:

“Michael Shaffer might be the strongest competitor that we have on Tough as Nails. He’s a lineman, and he’s been trying to get on Tough as Nails now since season one.”

Shaffer will be seen competing with Sarah Ham, Dequincey 'Quincey' Walker, Takeru 'Tak' Tanabe, Kalimba Edwards, Kelsy Reynolds, Elizabeth Rillera Jerome Kupuka’a, Lia Mort, Lamar Edwin Hanger, Alfredo 'Alfie' P. Rivera and Christine Connors.

Throughout the season, the contestants will prove their strength and endurance by going through challenging tasks. The winner will get a $200,000 cash prize and a Ford Super Duty Truck.

Tough as Nails Season 3 is set to premiere on CBS on Wednesday, October 6, at 9.00 p.m. ET and 8.00 p.m. CT. Viewers can watch the latest episodes on Paramount Plus as well.

Edited by Prem Deshpande