Who is Miner? Meaning of viral "Remove Miner" spam comment on TikTok explained 

"Remove Miner" is being spammed in TikTok comments, and confused users are asking "why?"

TikTok is a platform filled with creative people, and new and foreign terms keep going viral on the app. Creators create new words to keep their content fresh for the audience.

However, each time a creator introduces a new word, they also provide the meaning behind it, which is not the case here. Strangers are commenting "remove Miner" in completely unrelated videos, infuriating the owners of the account who are receiving the comments.

If you are here to find out the meaning of the phrase, keep reading as we explain what the word means and the probable reasons behind it getting spammed.

"Remove Miner" refers to a character from the game Clash Of Clans

As mentioned by Twitter user @48slime, people are receiving the phrase in the comments section, along with brownie recipes, which is another trending spam.

Sir Jingleberry @48slimed Anyone on tiktok that comments “here’s the recipe for brownies” or “hEReS ThE ReCipE For BrOwnIes🤓” or “remove miner” can go sip concentrated acid Anyone on tiktok that comments “here’s the recipe for brownies” or “hEReS ThE ReCipE For BrOwnIes🤓” or “remove miner” can go sip concentrated acid

Looking at some other tweets, the the phrase is annoying for people who expect to see comments related to the videos.

Tori @Tori_Scearce17 If I see another “here’s a recipe for brownies” or “remove miner” comment on TikTok I’m going to lose it If I see another “here’s a recipe for brownies” or “remove miner” comment on TikTok I’m going to lose it

cam @cam7368 the “remove miner” and “here’s the recipe for brownies” has got to be the worst tiktok trend yet the “remove miner” and “here’s the recipe for brownies” has got to be the worst tiktok trend yet

colde @arcticolde why are people on tiktok saying “remove miner”and that brownie recipe??? sometimes I want to see what people think about a video and I open the comments and all I see is spam and it’s annoying #TikTok why are people on tiktok saying “remove miner”and that brownie recipe??? sometimes I want to see what people think about a video and I open the comments and all I see is spam and it’s annoying #TikTok

The term originated from an online mobile game by Supercell called Clash Of Clans. The game has a character called the Miner, who has special powers, like being able to jump off walls to reach a target, and go underground to save themselves from weapon attacks.

The Clash of Clans wiki's description for the character reads:

"These sneaky shovelers burrow underground, pass beneath walls, and pop up right next to their targets. While underground, Miners cannot be damaged and will not trigger traps, but will still gain bonuses from Spells."

It was first introduced in 2016, as the 12th elixir troop, which needed a Town Hall Level 10 and Barracks Level 12.

The character is used to deploy the defensive troops of a base or engage the Inferno towers. The towers are among the strongest defensive weapons, making the Miners one of the most notorious characters in the game.

This is why players want it removed or nerfed in the game. Nerf denotes making changes in the statistics of a character or weapon to weaken it.

Looking at the comments being spammed, players want to attract the attention of the game's developers by making it go viral on TikTok.

What is Clash Of Clans?

Clash Of Clans is a free-to-play real-time strategy mobile game by Supercell. It was released in 2012, and has amassed a player base of over 50 million during the last 10 years.

The premise of the game is simple: players are given a town hall that contains money and elixir (life-forming units) to save from enemies. Players have to create a defensive base around their town hall to protect it from troops deployed by attackers.

Players will also have to attack other players' bases to collect coins and elixir for themselves. As players level up, they can upgrade to better troops and weapons.

