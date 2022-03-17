Who was Mish Michaels? Tributes pour in as Boston broadcast meteorologist dies aged 53

Boston broadcast meteorologist Mish Michaels’ family announced on March 16 that she had passed away. The statement said:
“It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of our beloved Mish Michaels. Our family is devastated by her loss. She was a devoted mother, wife, daughter, auntie, friend and stellar equestrian, as well as an award-winning broadcast meteorologist and environmental reporter."
It further said:
"Mish had the ability to brighten up every room she entered. Her professional success was monumental, but so was her commitment to helping others through her philanthropic work. Thank you for your love and support."
Michaels was 53 years old at the time of death. Further details about the cause of her death and funeral are yet to be revealed.
Mish had gained recognition in all these years as a broadcast meteorologist and environmental reporter. Social media was flooded with tributes when people heard about her death:
She was married and had two children. However, she never revealed much about her personal life.
A look at Mish Michaels and her career
The environmental reporter and author received a Bachelor of Science degree in Meteorology from Cornell University in Ithaca, New York, and a master’s degree in Technology from Harvard University.
Michaels worked at WHDH and The Weather Channel. She joined the weather team of WBZ-TV in September 2001 and left in July 2009. She then spent her spare time raising her children and writing books.
Mish contributed to Josh Judge’s book eXtreme New England Weather in 2010 with her story of a deadly microburst in Stratham, New Hampshire in 1991.
She then announced her employment as a science reporter at WGBH via Twitter in January 2017. However, she was fired from the position as she was outspoken in her controversial belief that vaccines cause autism and disbelief in manmade climate change. She later denied these claims on her website.