Who was Mish Michaels? Tributes pour in as Boston broadcast meteorologist dies aged 53

Boston broadcast meteorologist Mish Michaels’ family announced on March 16 that she had passed away. The statement said:

“It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of our beloved Mish Michaels. Our family is devastated by her loss. She was a devoted mother, wife, daughter, auntie, friend and stellar equestrian, as well as an award-winning broadcast meteorologist and environmental reporter."

It further said:

"Mish had the ability to brighten up every room she entered. Her professional success was monumental, but so was her commitment to helping others through her philanthropic work. Thank you for your love and support."

Michaels was 53 years old at the time of death. Further details about the cause of her death and funeral are yet to be revealed.

Mish had gained recognition in all these years as a broadcast meteorologist and environmental reporter. Social media was flooded with tributes when people heard about her death:

Dan Roche @RochieWBZ



'She Elevated And Inspired', WBZ Mourns Loss Of Meteorologist Mish Michaels Incredibly saddened to see this. My condolences to Mish's family. She had such passion for her work, family and friends. RIP

alan segel @anmis Sorry to hear about the passing of Mish Michaels. A wonderful lady and great meteorologist. RIP Mish.

Danielle @damadricat



RIP Mish Michaels. She visited my middle school in 1996 & I always remembered her kindness and enthusiasm. She stayed behind to chat with us and answer all of our questions. She couldn't have been sweeter.

JimMacKayOnAir @JimMacKayOnAir

Was a big fan of Mish as I know many other viewers & colleagues were. RIP. Terrible loss.

Leif Erickson @ImLeifErickson Oh my god, this is horrible. A Boston broadcast weather icon gone way too soon. RIP Mish Michaels

Arielle Whooley @arielle_WX Heartbreaking News in the weather world- Mish Michaels was an inspiration to me & many Mets. I won't forget my high school Met class trip to WBZ. Mish met us & apologized for canceling the tour due to a tornado watch. That moment could have disappointed but she inspired me. RIP⛈

🅼🅵 🇺🇸 👀 @Odetics RIP Mish Michaels. Sorry to hear of her passing, an icon in Boston TV. Only 53. Prayers to her family. RIP Mish Michaels. Sorry to hear of her passing, an icon in Boston TV. Only 53. Prayers to her family.

rich cerasale @chewy7 rip former weather channel and boston tv meterlogist Mish Michaels at the age of 53 rip former weather channel and boston tv meterlogist Mish Michaels at the age of 53

Gerard Courcy @hardcorehangout

Longtime Boston TV meteorologist #MishMichaels is gone at just 53. She last worked in 2017. COD is being speculated upon. She was a major figure in the Boston market for a decade. RIP

She was married and had two children. However, she never revealed much about her personal life.

A look at Mish Michaels and her career

The environmental reporter and author received a Bachelor of Science degree in Meteorology from Cornell University in Ithaca, New York, and a master’s degree in Technology from Harvard University.

Mish Michaels' cause of death remains unknown (Image via pictureboston/Twitter)

Michaels worked at WHDH and The Weather Channel. She joined the weather team of WBZ-TV in September 2001 and left in July 2009. She then spent her spare time raising her children and writing books.

Mish contributed to Josh Judge’s book eXtreme New England Weather in 2010 with her story of a deadly microburst in Stratham, New Hampshire in 1991.

She then announced her employment as a science reporter at WGBH via Twitter in January 2017. However, she was fired from the position as she was outspoken in her controversial belief that vaccines cause autism and disbelief in manmade climate change. She later denied these claims on her website.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan