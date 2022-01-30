Why did Dylan Dreyer leave Weekend Today? Meteorologist exits show after 10 years

Dylan Dreyer has signed off from Weekend Today. The broadcaster revealed that the meteorologist will no longer appear on the weekend edition of the daytime talk show.

Dreyer reported for Today on weekends for nearly a decade and received a proper sendoff on January 29 with a video montage recalling her time on Weekend Today.

Reasons behind Dylan Dreyer’s exit from Weekend Today

After seeing the footage, Dreyer shared that she started working at the station in September 2012 and tied the knot in October of the same year. She later had three sons. Dreyer added,

“It really is incredible just to look back and think of the things I’ve been through, and not to mention everything I’ve done on the show. I really don’t want to step away. I just don’t think I can do six days a week anymore. They boys certainly kept me busy.”

Dreyer is taking time off to be with her family. When host Morgan Radford asked her about how she would spend her free Saturdays, she said,

“I wish I could wake up on my own pace. Even today, as soon as I’m done here, I’m going to go home and probably make pancakes for the boys.”

The 40-year-old said that her job is tough, especially when she has to travel and remain busy, but it is important to manage some time for family. She continued and said that her boys have been her whole life and she and Brian love being a team on weekends alongside spending time with their children.

Dylan Dreyer appeared as a weather correspondent on Today on weekdays (Image via Nathan Congleton/Getty Images)

Dylan Dreyer is married to Brian Fichera and shares three sons: 5-year-old Calvin Bradley, 2-year-old Oliver George, and four-month-old Russell James.

Dreyer returned to work after maternity leave

Before her exit, Dylan Dreyer returned to work after a four-month maternity leave. She went live on January 24 and told her 3rd Hour of Today co-hosts that she felt like she'd never left. Dreyer said,

“All of a sudden, four months came and went and it’s done and the kids are home and taken care of and I’m back.”

While speaking to MSNBC’s Know Your Value in October 2021, the Manalapan, New Jersey native shared concerns about returning to work after giving birth to her youngest son.

Dreyer said that as she returned to work, she planned to travel again. But she was terrified about pumping, constantly being on the road, and leaving her kids at home.

Dreyer also credited her husband for helping her feel better and explained that Brian has a saying which mentions,

“The lessons you’re teaching our boys by working as hard as you work will be a part of them forever.”

Dylan Dreyer said that Fichera makes her feel better and less guilty about working. She mentioned that she shows her boys that they have to work hard to get the things they want.

Edited by Srijan Sen