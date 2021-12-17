Who is Manasa Varanasi? Miss World 2021 aspirant is an engineer and analyst 

After India's Harnaaz Sandhu bagged the Miss Universe 2021 title, another Indian, Manasa Varanasi, has her eyes set on the title of Miss World beauty pageant. The aspiring data scientist from Telengana has recently become a symbol of grace and beauty in India, and her countrymen have high expectations from their representative for Miss World 2021.

Manasa Varanasi is Miss World India 2021 and is all set to represent the country on a global level. The 24-year old model hails from Telengana and holds an engineering degree, having also worked as a financial information exchange analyst at FactSet Fix Certification Engineers.

After she became Miss World India, she has this to say about her triumph:

"Winning is out of one’s hands — destiny, luck, the competition — they all have a say. The nerve-wracking thing about a contest such as this is that everything can change in an instant. So, while I am very proud of my achievement, I am also humbled and grateful that the stars aligned for me."

She also credits her city Hyderabad for playing a big part in shaping who she is today and also for all the achievements she has in this field.

Manasa Varanasi declares her goal of bringing home Miss World beauty pageant

Manasi Varansi declared that she aims for the highest honor in this year's Miss World beauty pageant. She said her win at Miss India 2020 gave her the confidence to never look back.

“It is right here that I first dreamt of becoming Miss India. I did not know if I was capable of it, but one of my lecturers encouraged me to try out modeling. There has been no looking back after that moment,” Manasa Varanasi said.

Many Indians, including Priyanka Chopra, have won the Miss World beauty pageant in the past. It now remains to be seen if India's latest sensation, Manasa, qualifies for the final round of the competition.

With only a few hours to go, excitement amongst Indians is soaring. Stay tuned for further updates.

