Who is Mitch Hallahan? Link with Amber Heard explored amid friendship revelation

On Saturday, May 14, The Herald Sun reported that Amber Heard was close with Australian football player Mitch Hallahan during her shoot for the film Aquaman in Australia (circa 2017). An alleged source claimed to the publication that Hallahan was a 'confidant' to Heard.

The source described their encounter in 2017 as spontaneous. As per the individual's statement to The Herald Sun:

"It was purely organic and by chance over a glass of red wine."

Heard and Hallahan reportedly became acquaintances in August 2017, shortly after the actress ended her romance with Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Heard was single at the time, as she had finalized her divorce with ex-husband Johnny Depp.

What is known about Mitch Hallahan, who reportedly interacted with Amber Heard in 2017?

The 29-year-old Victoria, Australia native was a former AFL football player, who played for Hawthorn from 2011 to 2014, after he was drafted in 2010. Later, he was traded to Gold Coast Suns, where he played for the team from 2015.

According to the timeline, Mitch Hallahan was traded to The Suns in August 2017, around three to four months after his alleged interaction with Heard.

Exploring the alleged friendship between Amber Heard and Mitch Hallahan

According to The Herald Sun, Amber Heard (now 36) and Mitch Hallahan (now 29) reportedly met at The Star Casino while the actress was reportedly attending a private event. Meanwhile, Hallahan was present at the venue but not at the private party. At some point, the two were introduced to each other.

The interaction was reportedly in late April or early May, following which the actress is assumed to have stayed in touch with the Australian Football League player. Heard was seen cheering at Hallahan's game in Australia in July 2017. The actress was present at the game with her Aquaman co-stars Dolph Lundgren and Patrick Wilson.

As of now, it is not clear if the two are still in touch. While Hallahan's Instagram profile is private, which prevents access to his 'following' list, Amber Heard does not appear to follow the footballer on Instagram.

As per recent reports, both Amber Heard and Mitch Hallahan's representatives declined to comment to The Herald Sun and Daily Mail UK about the reported bond between the stars.

The Aquaman star is in the middle of a controversial defamation lawsuit initiated by Depp, who claimed $50 million over the alleged damages incurred to his career from Heard's 2018 op-ed in the Washington Post, wherein she claimed that she was s*xually abused. Even though she did not name anyone, Depp's lawyers claim that his career took a hit due to the article.

The aforementioned revelation about their alleged friendship surfaced during the hiatus of Heard's defamation trial with Depp. Meanwhile, trial will resume on Monday, May 16, as it continues through Heard's testimony, following which Depp might be called onto the stand again.

