Who was Moneysign Suede? Age and all about the rapper as tributes pour in wake of tragic death

Los Angeles, California rapper Jaime Brugada Valdez, aka Moneysign Suede was recently found dead at a local prison where he was being held. The 22-year-old's tragic death was confirmed by his attorney, who revealed that he was fatally stabbed in a shower on Tuesday, April 25, 2023.

The rapper's lawyer, Nicholas Rosenberg, expressed his loss, stating:

"People are very shocked... He was a very popular guy, very mild-mannered. People loved him."

Moneysign Suede was being held at the Correctional Training Facility in Soledad at the time of the incident, serving a 32-month sentence for two gun-related charges. Rosenberg added that this was not the first time the rapper was attacked.

Officials with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation stated that they found the 22-year-old rapper unresponsive around 10 pm after he was reported missing during a regular count. They added that his injuries were "consistent with a homicide."

Suede was born in South Central LA to Mexican parents. As a child he was passionate about sports, eventually getting involved with skateboarding and boxing. According to AllMusic, when he was 16, he attended his first ever rap show (MadeinTYO's at the Nove), which inspired him to pursue a career in the industry.

In 2020, he released his song, Back to the Bag, just two months before starting his sentence. The song crossed a million views while he was in prison. During a 2021 interview with The Passion of the Weiss, he stated:

"I didn’t really know how to feel because I was in jail... It’s hard to focus on that sh*t and feel hopeful. You can’t really force yourself to be happy. I didn’t really feel it like that, you know?"

"Had some crazy music talent": Netizens mourn the loss of Moneysign Suede

As the news of Moneysign Suede's homicide spread, the internet was left shocked and saddened. Deeming the 22-year-old talented and "the next big thing," they praised the musician for addressing themes of struggle, trauma, and aspirations. Many also took the opportunity to comment on the turbulent lifestyle of rappers in Los Angeles.

Here are some comments seen on Twitter:

Moneysign Suede had already released two albums, Parkside Baby and Parkside Santa, and was reportedly teasing a new mixtape.

Suede's official Instagram account shared a story where they thanked everyone for their comments and informed netizens that they have not set up any GoFundMe, warning everyone not to fall for scams.

Nicholas Rosenberg stated that the prison's Investigative Services Unit and local law enforcement authorities are looking into Moneysign Suede's death. No further details were released.

