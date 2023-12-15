Who is Monica Quartermaine on General Hospital? All to know about the character

With Monica holding a discussion with Dr. Finn and Tracy in the General Hospital episode dated December 14, 2023, fans of the feisty character can rest assured that Monica remains an integral part of the soap’s storyline. In the last episode, she discussed Finn’s involvement in the medical negligence case and decided to support her employee rather than prioritize the hospital’s reputation.

Monica Quartermaine has been part of the storyline of General Hospital a little after its inception in 1973 and has gone through various ups and downs, including being fired, surviving cancer, and having multiple romantic alliances. Despite various challenges, her perseverance and decision-making prowess have helped her become one of the most respected figures in Port Charles.

Who plays Monica Quartermaine on General Hospital?

Charleson has played Monica for almost 46 years (Image via ABC)

Monica Quartermaine in General Hospital is famously portrayed by Leslie Charleson, who embodies the role of a cardiologist at the hospital. Her character was initially introduced to the soap in 1976-77 which was played by Patsy Rahn during that period. However, Charleson joined the show in 1977 as the character was recast, becoming synonymous with Monica.

Charleson was briefly substituted by Patty McCormack in 2018 when the actor took a break due to an injury. In 2022, Holly Kaplan portrayed Monica in one episode. Her continuation in the role, though with fewer appearances, proves the same.

From 1977 to 2023: Monica Quartermaine's journey on the General Hospital

Charleson has been portraying Monica Quartermaine for nearly 46 years. The actor turned 78 on February 22, 2023, and joined the soap in 1977. Taking these facts into consideration, Monica Quartermaine would be a septuagenarian. While there is no clear indication of her age, she should be around 75 years old in the running plot now.

In these four and a half decades, Monica has seen and treated viewers with many experiences of her personal and professional life. As a world-class surgeon heading a hospital, she has seen legal issues, death-related complications, and professional disgrace. On the personal front, there has been love, hatred, infidelity, lies, reunion, and respect in her life.

Fans wonder about Monica Quartermaine's repeated absence from the show

Actor Leslie Charleson faced a temporary replacement once in 2018 by Patty McCormack, known for Cookie Run, when she was injured from a fall. She had been on rest for almost a year. Since her return, she has been featured in occasional and significant plot lines. She was last seen in the show in 2022 before her return on the December 14, 2023 episode.

In 2023, the plot shows Monica taking a lot of business trips and has been connected to the show through phone calls from the character in several instances. For example, when Epiphany Johnson died, Monica called Elizabeth Webber to inform her about the promotion to the position of head nurse. Again, in August, Monica called to check on Ned’s loss of memory and Olivia’s condition after Tracy’s return. These instances display Monica's continued involvement in the unfolding events of the soap.

Has Monica Quartermaine returned to General Hospital?

The promo for General Hospital for the week dated December 11 to 15, 2023, had an ominous tone to it. While Monica Quartermaine was seen after a long time, it may not be about happy Christmas festivities on the show.

In the promo, Tracy asks Monica whether she is ready, while Monica looks on silently. The scene hints at potential challenges ahead that the characters are anxious about. However, Monica is not new to challenges and has handled many tricky situations with aplomb.

How Monica Quartermain faces new trials remains to be seen on the upcoming episodes of General Hospital airing on weekdays on ABC.