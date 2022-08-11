Who is Muhammad Syed? Primary suspect of Albuquerque killings of Muslim men arrested by police

Authorities in Albuquerque, New Mexico, presented an important development by charging a key suspect, 51-year-old Muhammad Syed, with the recent murders of at least two of the four Muslim men on Tuesday, August 9. The report claims that the alleged murderer is a Sunni Muslim from Southeast Albuquerque who'd migrated from Afghanistan.

Muhammad Syed, 51, was detained the day before during a traffic stop more than 100 miles away, according to the authorities. Police chief Harold Medina made the breakthrough public, stating that officers had located and apprehended the driver of a potentially involved vehicle.

APD Chief of Police Harold Media posted a tweet stating:

"We tracked down the vehicle believed to be involved in a recent murder of a Muslim man in Albuquerque. The driver was detained and he is our primary suspect for the murders."

APD Chief of Police @ABQPoliceChief We tracked down the vehicle believed to be involved in a recent murder of a Muslim man in Albuquerque. The driver was detained and he is our primary suspect for the murders. We will update the media later this afternoon. We tracked down the vehicle believed to be involved in a recent murder of a Muslim man in Albuquerque. The driver was detained and he is our primary suspect for the murders. We will update the media later this afternoon.

Muhammad Syed was allegedly familiar with the four victims from the Albuquerque homicides

The Albuquerque murders happened between November 2021 and August 6, 2022; the last three happened within a two-week period. The victims were all of South Asian ancestry. Reportedly, it wasn't apparent if the fatalities should be labeled as hate crimes, serial killings, or both.

According to a press release, detectives went on a search for additional evidence that connected Syed to the murders. They thoroughly searched his car and residence.

DareToCriticise @DareToCriticise



"White privilege" is being accused of every bad thing happening in the world even when being innocent. Damien Rieu @DamienRieu

Finalement le coupable est un musulman sunnite. USA : 4 musulmans tués à #albuquerque . Les activistes crient à l’islamophobie sans en savoir plus.Finalement le coupable est un musulman sunnite. USA : 4 musulmans tués à #albuquerque. Les activistes crient à l’islamophobie sans en savoir plus.Finalement le coupable est un musulman sunnite. https://t.co/OepeiPuQoN USA: 4 muslims were killed in Albuquerque. Activists and muslims cry about Islamophobia without knowing who did it. Finally, the culprit is a Sunni muslim."White privilege" is being accused of every bad thing happening in the world even when being innocent. twitter.com/DamienRieu/sta… USA: 4 muslims were killed in Albuquerque. Activists and muslims cry about Islamophobia without knowing who did it. Finally, the culprit is a Sunni muslim."White privilege" is being accused of every bad thing happening in the world even when being innocent. twitter.com/DamienRieu/sta…

However, it was later revealed that the investigation had picked up evidence indicating that Syed was acquainted with the victims to some extent and that there might have been an interpersonal quarrel that led to the killings.

According to a press announcement, Syed has been accused of murdering Muhammad Afzaal Hussain on August 1 and Aftab Hussein on July 26.

As per Medina, the detectives are collaborating with the district attorney's office to determine potential charges for the murders of Mohammad Ahmadi and Naeem Hussain on August 5 and November 20, 2021, respectively. Medina said in a statement:

"This has been a tough week for our community. But we all pitched in to solve these crimes and protect a community that felt like it was under attack."

The exact details of the connection between Muhammad Syed and the victims, as well as between the victims themselves, remain unknown. That said, officials claimed they were still looking into how they came into contact prior to the Albuquerque shootings.

Albuquerque Police Department @ABQPOLICE WANTED: APD releases photos of a vehicle of interest in the shootings of 4 Muslim men. If you have any information about this vehicle please contact Crime Stoppers at (505)-843-STOP. WANTED: APD releases photos of a vehicle of interest in the shootings of 4 Muslim men. If you have any information about this vehicle please contact Crime Stoppers at (505)-843-STOP. https://t.co/1h0vUvtbSg

Additionally, authorities have stated that they are looking for "a vehicle of interest" that might be related to the four murders. The car in question is a dark silver sedan that the police believe could be a Jetta, reports suggested. Regarding this vehicle, police said in a statement:

"The vehicle is suspected as being used as a conveyance in recent homicides of 4 Muslim men. Everyone believes that that vehicle is very key to what happened in at least two of the shootings."

Syed is currently accused of killing Aftab Hussein and Muhammad Afzaal Hussain as the bullet casings were associated with a gun discovered at his home, according to investigators who said:

"We have shell casings that we're able to tie together through the national database. So that is giving us some confidence. But we may have a long way to go."

Although charges have not yet been brought issued regarding the deaths of Naeem Hussain and Mohammad Ahmadi, investigators believe Syed to be the main suspect.

For any information resulting in an arrest or arrests for the killings, a $20,000 reward is being offered.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh