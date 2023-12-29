Who is Mykelti Brown from Sister Wives? Meet Kody and Christine Brown's daughter

Sister Wives, TLC's long-running show, first aired in 2010 and has been on air ever since. The show follows the lives of the Brown family, which initially consisted of Kody Brown, his four wives, and multiple children. However, since 2021, the patriarch's wives slowly started leaving him, starting with Christine Brown, and he is now down to just one wife, Robyn Brown.

The estranged family once lived in a big community, which consisted of 18 of Kody's children. Kody and Meri share one daughter, while Janelle and the TLC star share six children. Christine Brown and Kody have six children and with Robyn, he has five children, three of whom Robyn had with her ex-husband, David.

Kody and Christine's daughter, Mykelti Brown, often talks about the show online. In October 2023, during a Q&A with her Patreon subscribers, she opened up about her mother's discomfort about her and her sister, Gwendlyn, talking about the TLC show online. Mykelti noted that her mother wasn't a big fan of it. However, she added that she still supported Mykelti despite not being comfortable with it.

Episodes of Sister Wives are available to stream on TLC Go.

Sister Wives' Mykelti opens up about her sister not attending Christine Brown's wedding to David Woolley

Mykelti Brown recently revealed that Gwendlyn didn't attend her mother's wedding to David Woolley. After the Sister Wives star's split with Kody Brown in 2021, she married David in 2023. When the two of them met, Christine wasn't actively looking for a serious relationship but fell in love with him.

During the Patreon Q&A session, Mykelti revealed that while she didn't know why her sister wasn't a part of the wedding, she noted that she was the only biological child to not attend. She said:

"When she didn't show up it was kind of a shock to me. I didn't know that she wasn't going to be there. That's a her [question]. I think it's tragic and sad for my mom. I don't know the reasons why. There could have been an emergency. There could have been nothing, who knows? I don't. But it is sad."

Earlier this month, Katie Paulson, whose Instagram handle is @withoutacrystallball, reposted segments of Mykelti's Patreon session. During the session, Mykelti answered questions about her parents and noted that her siblings didn't receive enough love from their parents.

A follower noted that Kody Brown was hypocritical about love and loyalty and the Sister Wives cast member agreed. She added that she thought he trash-talked about everyone else just as much as he claimed everyone else did.

She further received questions about her sibling Gwendlyn, noting that she claimed Robyn Brown would often make fun of her. Mykelti spoke in support of her sister and noted that she was very "I am a woman, hear me roar." She further added that her sister was just another one of her siblings who didn't have enough "daddy time." She added:

"All my siblings could have used a lot more love and attention from their parents, Gwendlyn was definitely one of them."

Mylekti continued that the Sister Wives children didn't get enough love and attention to "be okay."

Episodes of Sister Wives are available to stream on TLC.