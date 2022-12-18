Who is the narrator in 1923? Isabel May returns to narrate the new Yellowstone prequel

The new Yellowstone prequel, 1923, features Elsa Dutton (James and Margaret Dutton's daughter) as the narrator. The character is voiced by actress Isabel May in the new series. Earlier, May portrayed the character of Elsa in 1923's prequel, 1883, for which she received high praise from viewers and critics.

As of now, there's no official confirmation regarding Elsa Dutton's return to 1923, and considering what happened to her character at the end of 1883, it's highly unlikely that May will return to the new show, apart from narrating. The first episode of 1923 was released on Paramount+ on Sunday, December 18, 2022.

(Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for 1883)

Isabel May's role as Elsa Dutton in 1883, and more details explored

The opening scenes of 1923 feature a narration that establishes the connection between the show and its prequel 1888. Isabel May played the character of Margaret and James Dutton's child, Elsa Dutton, in 1883, and it's her voice that sets the tone of the show. She'd also narrated the prequel show.

In 1883, Elsa was one of the main characters along with Shea Brennan, James, and Margaret Dutton. One of the most fascinating aspects of the show is Elsa's evolution from a naive and kindhearted teenager to a tough survivor who learns a lot about her life during her journey.

However, Elsa dies at the end of 1883, after she gets shot with a poisoned arrow. Although she receives treatment for her injuries, she ultimately passes away, tragically, in her father's arms, in one of the series' most brutally devastating moments.

With this tragedy in the backdrop, Elsa's narration in 1923 gives the show a more intimate vibe and continues to have the tone set by 1883. Actress Isabel May is a prominent actress who has essayed a number of memorable roles in various films and shows like Young Sheldon, Run Hide Fight, and Alexa & Katie, to name a few.

More details about 1883 and its new sequel 1923

1883 takes fans way back to the 19th century as the Dutton family embark on a grueling journey from Texas to Montana. A short description of the show, according to Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

''A prequel to "Yellowstone," "1883" follows the Dutton family as they flee poverty in Texas and embark on a journey through the Great Plains to seek a better future in Montana. Real-life couple Tim McGraw and Faith Hill star as James and Margaret Dutton, while Sam Elliott portrays Shea Brennan, a tough cowboy who has sadness in his past.''

The new prequel is set in the 1920s and focuses on a different generation of the Duttons. It serves as a prequel to the ongoing Yellowstone and is expected to lay the foundation for the events that unfolded in the years to come.

Among the biggest talking points of the series is its stunning ensemble cast that includes the likes of Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford, who play the central Dutton couple in the series. Other supporting actors include Darren Mann, Brian Geraghty, and many more.

1923 was released on Paramount+ on Sunday, December 18, 2022.

