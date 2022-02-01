Who is Nas Blixky? Fans offer support as NY Drill rapper in critical condition after reportedly being shot in head

New York-based rapper Nas Blixky is in critical condition after being reportedly shot in the head. Several Twitter posts mention that the artist is now fighting for his life, although it has not been confirmed.

Meanwhile, rapper Nas EBK is making fun of Blixky’s reported shooting incident. A YouTube video shows several posts from EBK’s Instagram stories and found him laughing about Blixky’s possible death. He wrote,

“Dubski got [pow emoji], Lotti got [stabbed], Rah got [taxi emoji], Nicky Blix got [exploding head emoji], Nas Blix got [broom emoji], Dre got [party emoji]. Jiggy checked out. Damnnnn I miss all the opps. DM me now? Ohh sh*t y’all can’t [laughing emoji and coffin emoji].”

Before his death, Blixky announced the release of his new mixtape called Different Timin. The shooting happened less than two years after Blixky’s crewmate Nick Blixky was shot and killed.

CNN reported, that according to the New York Police Department, Nick was found unconscious and unresponsive with gunshot wounds in his torso and b****cks. He was taken to the New York City Health & Hospitals/Kings County, where he was announced dead.

Everything known about Nas Blixky

Also known as Nasie Fisher, he is an up-and-coming rapper from Brooklyn. He is active on Instagram with around 43,600 followers.

Nas Blixky is a well-known rapper from Brooklyn (Image via officialnasblixky/Instagram)

Blixky began his rapping career in 2015 and was influenced by the likes of fellow rappers like Master P, Lil Durk, G-Herbo and Young Thug. He has released various singles with rapper Mori Briscoe, and they are available on the YouTube channel Raps & Hustles.

The singer’s tracks have received more than six million views on YouTube and around five million streams on SoundCloud. Nas’ name is currently trending on social media after being reportedly shot a few days ago.

Detailed information on his family, career, educational background, and personal life is yet to be revealed.

Fans pray for the rapper’s quick recovery

Although he does not have a Wikipedia page, Blixky’s songs are still popular. Twitter was flooded with messages from his fans wishing him a quick recovery.

𝘮𝘪𝘥𝘯𝘪𝘨𝘩𝘵 𝔞𝔫𝔤𝔢𝔩 @yayathegoat Sur 44 Bulldog ils ont enlevés la partie de Nas Blixky j’ai le mort Sur 44 Bulldog ils ont enlevés la partie de Nas Blixky j’ai le mort https://t.co/IM7F1q9Lll

🥶MONROE🥶 @st_monroe_ smhhhhhh we had a community need to to stop killing each other Omg nas blixkysmhhhhhh we had a community need to to stop killing each other Omg nas blixky 😢 smhhhhhh we had a community need to to stop killing each other

døty @dotyfloxkz_ If Nas Blixky Is Valid , You Should Listen To Mori Briscoe As Well If Nas Blixky Is Valid , You Should Listen To Mori Briscoe As Well 🎧 https://t.co/A3xe9mbQqO

@MaverickMilesD @TDKTRIGGA Reports are saying nas blixky in critical condition after being shit Reports are saying nas blixky in critical condition after being shit 🙏 https://t.co/gBElLVpkua

Swigga Geovanni @SwiggaGeovanni Brooklyn Drill Rapper Nas Blixky died from a gunshot wound to the head. This happened immediately after he released a preview for his new diss song. Brooklyn Drill Rapper Nas Blixky died from a gunshot wound to the head. This happened immediately after he released a preview for his new diss song. https://t.co/pZA3qvOAFY

DON’T PLAY WITH HIM @_ItsAlife Damnnn they got Nas Blixky too 🤦🏽‍♂️ Damnnn they got Nas Blixky too 🤦🏽‍♂️

horfirezz @horizon1x1 Idk if this rumors but if not rip nas blixky man smh Idk if this rumors but if not rip nas blixky man smh

Ochivelli @ochivelli Not even being funny but I swear that Nas Blixky, died aged ago, that's how little I give af about NY drill Not even being funny but I swear that Nas Blixky, died aged ago, that's how little I give af about NY drill

tylou 🇭🇹🇧🇩 @tyystunna praying the nas blixky news aint true praying the nas blixky news aint true

While speaking to HipHopDX, rapper 22Gz requested other artists stop criticizing each other so that a similar incident would not happen again.

