Who are Nayel Nassar's parents? Family wealth explored as equestrian weds Jennifer Gates

Jennifer Gates, daughter of Bill and Melinda Gates, is now married to equestrian Nayel Nassar. Their wedding has been the talk of the town and they made it to the front page of every news portal after tying the knot on October 16.

Before her wedding, Gates spent time in New York with her family. She mentioned that her mother helped her prepare for the special occasion. Melinda Gates threw an outdoor bash that was attended by all women who played an important part in shaping Jennifer’s life.

Gates shared pictures from the bash on September 14, alongside a smiling photo of her mother. She had previously shared the news of her engagement in January 2020. Nayel also shared the news via Instagram.

Nayel Nassar's family and his net worth

Nayel Nassar was born to Fouad Nassar and Imam Harby on January 21, 1991. His parents are the owners of an interior and architecture designing farm called Diwan Interiors International in Kuwait.

Nassar later moved to the US in 2009. Although the pictures of his parents are not public, he shared a picture of his father on father’s day 2018.

Nayel Nassar is a resident of California and a professional equestrian. He set up his company, Nassar Stables LLC, in 2014. His net worth is estimated to be around $100 million as stated by hitc.com. Detailed information about his assets is currently not available.

Nassar is a Stanford alumni who graduated with a degree in economics in 2013. Gates, a 2018 Stanford graduate, earned a medical degree and majored in human biology.

Gates and Nassar's relationship timeline

The pair got engaged in January 2020. Nassar proposed to Gates on a skiing trip. He confirmed the news through a post on Instagram.

Jennifer’s friends, Eve Jobs and actress Kaley Cuoco, sent their best wishes to the pair.

The total cost of their marriage is estimated to be around $2 million. The ceremony took place at a 124-acre ranch worth $16 million owned by Jennifer Gates. It was a graduation present from her parents.

