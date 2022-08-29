Who is Nazanin Boniadi? Meet the star who plays Bronwyn in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 1

Nazanin Boniadi will next be seen as Bronwyn in Amazon Studios' upcoming fantasy series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The series is a spin-off of The Lord of the Rings film trilogy and The Hobbit, all of which are based on J.R.R. Tolkien's books. The Rings of Power is a prequel to the film franchises, taking place a thousand years before The Hobbit's events.

Bronwyn is a human, a mother, and a healer in the Southlands, where she also runs an apothecary. Although it is unclear whether Bronwyn's character is original to Tolkien's text, a fan website claims that the character was created specifically for the series.

The first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will premiere on Amazon Prime Video, on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at 6 P.M. PT/9 P.M. ET.

Read on to find out more about Nazanin Boniadi aka Bronwyn in the series.

Who is Nazanin Boniadi, or Bronwyn from The Rings of Power?

Boniadi is an Iranian-British actor and activist. Her breakthrough role was as Leyla Mir in the medical drama General Hospital and its spin-off General Hospital: Night Shift.

Boniadi has also appeared as Nora in the CBS sitcom How I Met Your Mother, Fara Sherazi in Homeland, Esther in the historical drama Ben-Hur, Clare Quayle in Counterpart, and Zahra Kashani in the action-thriller film Hotel Mumbai.

In Lionsgate's drama Bombshell, Boniadi played former Fox News reporter Rudi Bakhtiar. The film received Critics' Choice and Screen Actors Guild Award nominations for its ensemble cast.

Boniadi graduated with honours from the University of California with a Bachelor's degree in biological sciences. Her role in the upcoming fantasy series befits her qualification, since Bronwyn is a healer in a human village. Her relationship with the Silvan Elf Arondir is something to keep an eye on in the series.

More information about The Rings of Power

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is one of the most expensive television shows ever produced. The series is set in the Second Age of Middle Earth. The eight-episode series will premiere on Thursday, September 1, 2022, and will conclude with the season finale on Friday, October 14, 2022.

The LOTR book series was adapted into a trilogy by Peter Jackson. The third film in the trilogy, The Return of the King, won 11 Oscars, including Best Picture in 2003.

The upcoming series will feature an ensemble cast comprising Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, and Charles Edwards.

Other actors include Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman, and Sara Zwangobani.

Viewers can catch The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power on Amazon Prime Video, on Thursday, September 1 at 6 P.M. PT/9 P.M. ET.

