Who was Nenobia Washington aka BKTIDALWAVE? Tributes pour in as "The Queen of Brooklyn" reportedly passes away 

Veteran meme legend Nenobia Washington aka BKTIDALWAVE passes away (Image via Facebook/Dupree Frederick)
Karishma Rao
ANALYST
Modified Nov 01, 2021 11:27 AM IST
Feature

Former legendary meme creator Nenobia Washington, best known as BKTIDALWAVE, passed away on October 31. Dupree Frederick, who claims to be her cousin, took to social media announcing the news. Several tweets stated that Washington went missing from her home the day before she was announced dead.

Frederick shared a picture of BKTIDALWAVE on Facebook, and he wrote in the accompanying post:

"This is A Sad Sad Day I can’t believe I’m writing R.I.P to My fam/ Lil Cuzzin/Lil sis Zenobia R.I.P You Will be Truly missed May God bless your soul.”

He also shared a video of Washington from last year where Washington dissed a terrorist group as she ordered them to stay away from America. He wrote in the video’s caption:

"R.I.Paradise To My Lil Cuz / Sis The Queen of Brooklyn You will Always be missed This is F**kin me up right Now Love You Fam and my God Bless Your Soul Zenobia.”

Fans of Nenobia Washington, best known as BKTIDALWAVE, pay tribute to "The Queen of Brooklyn"

Popular Twitter account Rap Alert announced the death of Washington as well. The tweet read:

Nenobia AKA The Queen of Brooklyn/BK Tidal Wave’s sister just confirmed to me that she passed away. #RIP 🕊 https://t.co/fPwrNSO1Sp

Washington was best known for her comedic skits on various social media accounts. She also appeared in an article in Paper Magazine earlier this year.

The cause of Washington’s death has not yet been made public.

Many fans of BKTIDALWAVE took to Twitter, mourning the loss of the meme creator. “RIP Queen” was trending on Twitter as fans paid tribute to the late social media personality. Several tweets read:

R.I.P. Bktidalwave. Sending my condolences to her family🙏🏿💙
I love this woman so much.I remember just sharing memes of her constantly on my main account and from there took it upon myself to do a meme reactions page of her. This account will still be active to cherish the moments of this Queen but I hope her family stays stong🙏🏿💙💙
bktidalwave forever a legend. may she rest in peace fr :(
Y’all don’t understand how funny bktidalwave is! This lady was something else😭 https://t.co/V9PKJkFVgC
Rest In Peace Nenobia aka BKTIDALWAVE aka Queen Of Brooklyn, she will be missed by all of us. Her funny and bright spirit will live on forever. 🕊💔💔💔 https://t.co/kHM1eB2rVl
RIP to the Queen of Brooklyn, Nenobia aka “bktidalwave” ♥️ we’ll miss you dearly. https://t.co/AEqb8iUGDU
there will never be another bktidalwave https://t.co/SFS1GfRD23
She was literally so strong and did so much to get her life better for her and her son. Thinkin of him rn this is just so heartbreaking…rip nenobia aka bktidalwave
RIP to the queen of Brooklyn BK Tidalwave. She gave us so many memes. fly high 🕊 https://t.co/oO2whwQeuP
RIP to the Queen of Brooklyn Zenobia I loved seeing her video all across social media she was truly a legend prayers to all her loved ones she will be truly missed 💜 https://t.co/MNpPl5muX8

BKTIDALWAVE is survived by her young son. Earlier this week, two other fellow comedians tragically passed away. Mort Sahl, best known for his revolutionary comedic skits, passed away at the age of 94 on October 26. A day later, fellow comedian Huey Haha died at the age of 22.

Edited by Siddharth Satish
