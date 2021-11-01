Who was Nenobia Washington aka BKTIDALWAVE? Tributes pour in as "The Queen of Brooklyn" reportedly passes away 

Former legendary meme creator Nenobia Washington, best known as BKTIDALWAVE, passed away on October 31. Dupree Frederick, who claims to be her cousin, took to social media announcing the news. Several tweets stated that Washington went missing from her home the day before she was announced dead.
Frederick shared a picture of BKTIDALWAVE on Facebook, and he wrote in the accompanying post:
"This is A Sad Sad Day I can’t believe I’m writing R.I.P to My fam/ Lil Cuzzin/Lil sis Zenobia R.I.P You Will be Truly missed May God bless your soul.”
He also shared a video of Washington from last year where Washington dissed a terrorist group as she ordered them to stay away from America. He wrote in the video’s caption:
"R.I.Paradise To My Lil Cuz / Sis The Queen of Brooklyn You will Always be missed This is F**kin me up right Now Love You Fam and my God Bless Your Soul Zenobia.”
Fans of Nenobia Washington, best known as BKTIDALWAVE, pay tribute to "The Queen of Brooklyn"
Popular Twitter account Rap Alert announced the death of Washington as well. The tweet read:
Washington was best known for her comedic skits on various social media accounts. She also appeared in an article in Paper Magazine earlier this year.
The cause of Washington’s death has not yet been made public.
Many fans of BKTIDALWAVE took to Twitter, mourning the loss of the meme creator. “RIP Queen” was trending on Twitter as fans paid tribute to the late social media personality. Several tweets read:
ALSO READArticle Continues below
BKTIDALWAVE is survived by her young son. Earlier this week, two other fellow comedians tragically passed away. Mort Sahl, best known for his revolutionary comedic skits, passed away at the age of 94 on October 26. A day later, fellow comedian Huey Haha died at the age of 22.