Who was Nick Nemeroff? Tributes pour in as Juno-nominated stand-up comedian passes away at 32

Canadian comedian Nick Nemeroff suddenly passed away on Monday at 32. His family shared the unfortunate news of his passing away on social media. Posting from his own social media account, one of Nick’s family members’ shared:
‘It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved brother Nick Nemeroff. Nick’s dedication to standup comedy was formidable and produced amazing results. He drew acclaim in Canada and the US, becoming both a ‘comic’s comic’ and a hit with crowds who were enamoured by his unique cadence, labyrinthine deadpan, and fresh take on misdirection-driven comedy. If Nick was on a comedy show, he was guaranteed to leave with new fans.
The family elaborated on how the comedian lived the life he always wanted: a life of comedy.
And he deserved to, because comedy was, in many ways, his life. Endlessly sweet, supportive of others, and humble about his many skills and achievements, Nick lived his life doing what he loved, and that is how he will be remembered. RIP Nick. We love you.”
However, the cause of his death has neither been revealed in the post shared by Nick’s brother nor been talked about by anyone from his family.
Who was Nick Nemeroff?
Nick Nemeroff was a Canadian-born comedian who died on Monday. However, his family and his agency have not given the cause of his death yet. On the work front, Nick made appearances on Conan and performed at Just for Laughs in Montreal.
Moreover, he was a Juno Award nominee in 2021 for his comedy album, The Pursuit of Comedy Has Ruined My Life. Apart from that, he was also a part of CBC Gem’s The New Wave Of Startup. Recently seen on Roast Battle Canada, Nick wanted to be remembered as the cool guy once he died. He stated this in a tweet back in 2017. He said:
“If I die please remember me as a great cool guy who was nice and helped out and actually changed a lot of our lives for the better but also had a certain unique quality you just couldn't put your finger on with an infectious laugh & unmistakable style.”
However, as per Nick’s manager, the comedian died in his sleep, and the reason for the same is still unknown.
Fans pay tribute to Nick, as comedian passes away at the age of 32
Having received many accolades for his performances, fans are heartbroken with the sudden, heartbreaking news of Nick’s demise. One of the fans, in shock, tweeted:
"I honestly thought this was a joke. Unbelievably tragic. I remember first seeing him in Montreal and I was dumbfounded by how funny he was. It was an honour knowing him. Rest in peace, Nick. Still can't believe it."
Not just fans but many people from the comedy industry and celebrities also poured in their condolences and messages for the family.
Nick Nemeroff's family has asked fans and friends if they can make donations in his memory to a nearest Planned Parenthood Chapter of their choice instead of flowers.