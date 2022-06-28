Who was Nick Nemeroff? Tributes pour in as Juno-nominated stand-up comedian passes away at 32

Canadian comedian Nick Nemeroff suddenly passed away on Monday at 32. His family shared the unfortunate news of his passing away on social media. Posting from his own social media account, one of Nick’s family members’ shared:

‘It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved brother Nick Nemeroff. Nick’s dedication to standup comedy was formidable and produced amazing results. He drew acclaim in Canada and the US, becoming both a ‘comic’s comic’ and a hit with crowds who were enamoured by his unique cadence, labyrinthine deadpan, and fresh take on misdirection-driven comedy. If Nick was on a comedy show, he was guaranteed to leave with new fans.

The family elaborated on how the comedian lived the life he always wanted: a life of comedy.

And he deserved to, because comedy was, in many ways, his life. Endlessly sweet, supportive of others, and humble about his many skills and achievements, Nick lived his life doing what he loved, and that is how he will be remembered. RIP Nick. We love you.”

However, the cause of his death has neither been revealed in the post shared by Nick’s brother nor been talked about by anyone from his family.

Who was Nick Nemeroff?

Nick Nemeroff was a Canadian-born comedian who died on Monday. However, his family and his agency have not given the cause of his death yet. On the work front, Nick made appearances on Conan and performed at Just for Laughs in Montreal.

Moreover, he was a Juno Award nominee in 2021 for his comedy album, The Pursuit of Comedy Has Ruined My Life. Apart from that, he was also a part of CBC Gem’s The New Wave Of Startup. Recently seen on Roast Battle Canada, Nick wanted to be remembered as the cool guy once he died. He stated this in a tweet back in 2017. He said:

“If I die please remember me as a great cool guy who was nice and helped out and actually changed a lot of our lives for the better but also had a certain unique quality you just couldn't put your finger on with an infectious laugh & unmistakable style.”

Nick Nemeroff @nicknemeroff If I die please remember me as a great cool guy who was nice and helped out and actually changed a lot of our lives for the better but also had a certain unique quality you just couldn't put your finger on with an infectious laugh & unmistakable style

However, as per Nick’s manager, the comedian died in his sleep, and the reason for the same is still unknown.

Fans pay tribute to Nick, as comedian passes away at the age of 32

Having received many accolades for his performances, fans are heartbroken with the sudden, heartbreaking news of Nick’s demise. One of the fans, in shock, tweeted:

"I honestly thought this was a joke. Unbelievably tragic. I remember first seeing him in Montreal and I was dumbfounded by how funny he was. It was an honour knowing him. Rest in peace, Nick. Still can't believe it."

Todd Van Allen @heyitstva



Rest in peace, Nick. Still can't believe it. @nicknemeroff I honestly thought this was a joke. Unbelievably tragic. I remember first seeing him in Montreal and I was dumbfounded by how funny he was. It was an honour knowing him.

Amanda Raba @msduh I don't even know what to say. @nicknemeroff was so incredibly funny and kind and unique and lovely. What a loss. My heart goes out to everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him.

Opus Dei leg chain @litslime Nick Nemeroff was the only funny person on twitter.

The Other Clifford Myers @cliffordmyers @nicknemeroff it didn't matter if you were in a theatre or in a living room, you always brought it.. the community lost an absolute giant today

Kevin Lee @therealkevinlee @nicknemeroff Mind boggling loss. Nick was always such a kind and welcoming person, not to mention just so so so funny.

Growing Up Sports @growing_sports @nicknemeroff He was so funny. Loved his delivery. Even more important was a good person. Sad day. Condolences to everyone who was lucky enough to know him on a personal level.

gabeybabyyyy @GabrielYassky @nicknemeroff RIP Nick. Thinking of you and your loved ones. We should make a bot that retweets your old tweets once a week. See people smashing that like button up in the spirit world

Daily Hive Montreal @DailyHiveMTL @nicknemeroff This is devastating. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Nemeroff family and all of his loved ones. Nick was humble, gifted, and kind. The world got a lot less funny today. May he rest in peace.

Not just fans but many people from the comedy industry and celebrities also poured in their condolences and messages for the family.

Jon Dore @TVsJonDore It's a devastating day for those who knew him. Nick Nemeroff was a beautiful man. My condolences to his family and everyone in the comedy world. I admired him greatly.

caleb hearon @calebsaysthings



@nicknemeroff fucking heartbreaking. so sorry to all of the people who loved him. nick and i only did a few shows together but i loved running into him & watching him perform. he was one of a kind.

Jimmy Thomson @jwsthomson @nicknemeroff Oh, no. I'm so sorry. What a phenomenal talent and by all accounts a wonderful person.

alan shane lewis @TheAlanShane @nicknemeroff I'm at a loss for words. You'll truly be missed. My condolences to any family seeing this. Nick was a great person

Nick Nemeroff's family has asked fans and friends if they can make donations in his memory to a nearest Planned Parenthood Chapter of their choice instead of flowers.

