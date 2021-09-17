Who is Nicole Boyd? All about Bam Margera's wife as she files for custody of their son

Bam Margera's woes seem to be compounding as his wife Nicole Boyd has filed for custody of their son, Phoenix Wolf. However, she has not yet ended her marriage with the former.

Despite seeking full custody, Boyd will allow her husband to visit his son with a monitor. Margera can select the monitor, but Boyd must approve them during the visit.

The reason behind Nicole Boyd filing for full custody of her child remains unknown. Official statements are still awaited from family and friends.

About Bam Margera’s wife, Nicole Boyd

Born on January 24, 1984, Nicole Boyd is a well-known actress, model, photographer, graphic designer, and social media personality.

Boyd is popular with her MTV show Jackass and is most famous as the wife of Bam Margera. She was born in the United States of America, and Warren Boyd Sr. and Cynthia S Boyd are her parents.

Details related to her education are currently unavailable. However, she began her career as a graphic designer.

Boyd chose to model and became successful with the help of Margera. She worked as a photographer for his band while dating him.

Nicole Boyd made her debut in the TV series Togetherness in 2015. Appearances in various TV shows and films like Haggard, Viva La Bam, Bam's Unholy Union, and more followed.

Bam Margera and Nicole Boyd's relationship timeline

Bam Margera and Nicole Boyd tied the knot in 2013 in Reykjavik, Iceland. The filmmaker uploaded a video to his YouTube channel where he kissed her.

Boyd was seen in a lacy white gown, and Margera wore a hoodie and shredded cape.

Ryan Gee, Bam Margera, Nicole Boyd, and Geoff "Red Mohawk" Blake at the Bam Margera & Friends art exhibit opening. (Image via Getty Images)

The couple announced in 2017 they were expecting their first child. They revealed in the same year that they would name their son Phoenix Wolf, who was born in December 2017.

Bam Margera gained recognition in the early 2000s while appearing on the MTV reality show, Jackass. The 41-year-old even created its spin-offs, Viva La Bam and Bam’s Unholy Union, and was the co-writer and director of his films, Haggard and Minghags.

The skateboarder has been facing a lot of problems recently. Director Jeff Tremaine got a restraining order of three years against Margera after he made alleged threats through messages and social media.

The television personality also filed a lawsuit against the crew of Jackass, stating that he was removed from the fourth film, Jackass Forever.

Margera has a long history of alcoholism, and it has always landed him in trouble. Back in 2019, he even made Instagram posts where he insulted his wife and damaged his home.

However, his family members and friends came together to help him commit to a mental health treatment facility.

Edited by Ravi Iyer