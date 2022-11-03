Who is Nicole Curtis? Meet the host of HGTV’s Rehab Addict Lake House Rescue ahead of Season 1 premiere

On the first season of Rehab Addict Lake House Rescue, host Nicole Curtis will make her way to Michigan to take on a massive and historic project. Curtis purchased a waterfront property to keep it from being demolished. However, she was unable to take over the renovation until recently.

In the three-part series, the host will take viewers through a detailed journey of renovations as she transforms the house that she bought over eight years ago.

HGTV’s press release reads:

"The premiere episode opens with Nicole recapping the beginning of the reno when she took the house down to the studs, brought it up to code and added a new first floor. To re-start the overhaul, she will tackle the exterior with fresh paint, landscaping, windows and porches. "

The press release stated that Nicole will also be designing a kid-friendly bedroom with a salvaged wooden boat to create bunk beds. She will also add a custom staircase and a top floor main suite with a spectacular view.

Rehab Addict Lake House Rescue premieres on Thursday, November 3, at 9 pm ET on HGTV.

Meet Nicole Curtis ahead of the premiere of her new HGTV show, Rehab Addict Lake House Rescue

Nicole Curtis is set to return to Michigan to renovate a historic lakehouse she first set her eyes on over eight years ago. The licensed realtor and self-taught home designer is an advocate for saving old properties and breathing life into old fading communities.

Nicole is well-known for appearing in Rehab Addict and has been rebuilding proporties long before she became a part of the television industry. Before the show, she worked full-time to make it work as a mother, and real estate agent, to restore and design houses.

Through her shows, the Rehab Addict Lake House Rescue host helped raise awareness for historical properties and saved some properties from being demolished. There was a period where it was rumored that Nicole had taken a step back from rebuilding. However, as her website explains, she took a break to grieve the loss of Tessa, the daughter of one of the builders’ on her team.

Nicole had grown quite fond of Tessa and had decided to help the family and started an online fundraiser for her treatment. Tessa battled cancer, stage 4 Neuroblastoma, like a warrior and was laid to rest in 2017.

The Rehab Addict Lake House Rescue star took to social media to talk about the day and said:

"I kept it together and walked until I was out of sight and then ran to my truck. I cried and cried. That moment still hits me like a ton of bricks."

The HGTV star has since returned to rebuilding and is set to return to screens with her latest show Rehab Addict Lake House Rescue. In an episode of the show, she said that she wanted to create a “light and breezy” lake house.

Although she had believed that it would be an easy job, she soon realized how challenging and expensive it really was. She added:

"In the end, it will be some of my most meaningful work because I now have a place to make happy memories with my family and friends."

The house has been under renovation for eight years. Nicole purchased the property and started renovating it, but life kept getting in the way. However, now, with the help of her crew, she’s set to cross the finish line.

