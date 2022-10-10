What time will The Renovator Season 1 Episode 1 premiere on HGTV? Release date, plot and more details explored

HGTV is all set to air a new home renovation series, The Renovator, with entrepreneur, television personality and designer Marcus Lemonis. The show will premiere on Tuesday, October 11 at 8/7c on the network, featuring Lemonis helping frustrated homeowners transform their homes into ideal spaces.

In the first episode, Marcus will help resolve the design flaws of a family of six. The synopsis of Episode 1, titled House of Opposites, reads:

“Marcus Lemonis has his work cut out for him in Orange Park, Florida, where a family of six has outgrown their ranch-style home. He sets out to resolve their household tension through design and transform their small home into a neighborhood showpiece.”

What to expect in Episode 1 of The Renovator

In the preview clip of the first episode, Marcus meets a family of six who are having a tough time dealing with their disorganized spaces and outdated floor plans. During the initial tour, Marcus also uncovers tension between the homeowners.

He then gets on a mission to get them closer together by completely transforming the space with a dramatic backyard makeover. Speaking about his renovation tactics, the Lebanese-born American businessman said:

“Renovation is just a portion of why I spend time with these families. The other reason is to help renovate the way they think so they can communicate better.”

Adding:

“Throughout the season, I met some amazing families who needed someone on their side to provide solutions that transform their homes into ideal spaces and help strengthen their relationships. I use my own life experiences and my passion for design to create a stronger foundation for their home and their family.”

Jane Latman, president of HGTV, feels Marus is the right person to “brings his impressive business acumen, laser focus, steely determination and empathetic external perspective to the home space.” She said:

“Many struggling homeowners desperately want to love the home they are already in, but there are barriers. The Renovator will show them that there is a way forward when someone like Marcus Lemonis is on the case.”

All about Season 1 of The Renovator

On the HGTV show, The Renovator, Marcus Lemonis, is on a mission to improve home and family ties with the help of his designs.

In each one-hour episode, the CEO of Good Sam Enterprises, Gander RV, Camping World, and The House Boardshop will rescue frustrated families who have no idea where to begin renovations in their homes that no longer meet their needs.

After a conversation with the homeowners, Marcus will identify problems with the home through a series of design processes.

In the end, Marcus will get the houses in order, leaving families with better connections, living in a beautifully renovated and functional home. The synopsis of the show reads:

“He will rescue frustrated families who have no idea where to begin to renovate a house that no longer meets their needs. During the process, Marcus will dig deep to determine the root of the clients' issues, provide solutions that transform their homes into ideal spaces and help mend their strained relationships. Ultimately, each family will get a stunning renovation and the tools they need to thrive in the home they used to love.”

Tune in on HGTV on Tuesday to watch the new episode of The Renovator, produced by Marcus Entertainment and Glass Entertainment Group.

Viewers without a cable connection can watch the show on Freevee Amazon Channel, Tubi TV and Pluto TV. Meanwhile, Discovery Plus subscribers can watch the episodes on the app.

Poll : 0 votes