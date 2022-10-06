What time will Saving the Manor Season 1 Episode 1 premiere on HGTV? Plot, release date and more

HGTV is back with yet another restoration series, Saving the Manor, which will air on the network this Friday, October 7, 2022, at 10/9c.

The show's co-hosts and real estate couple Dean Poulton and Borja de Maqua will single-handedly restore a historic Georgian estate they purchased after falling in love with the property.

The official synopsis of Saving the Manor reads:

"HGTV will transport viewers to the ultimate fairytale location in its newest renovation series, Saving the Manor. During the series, cameras will follow couple Dean Poulton and Borja de Maqua as they single-handedly renovate a magnificent, yet dilapidated, ten-building, 65-room historic English estate that dates back more than 500 years.”

It further adds:

“Sitting on land once owned by King Henry VII, the sprawling retreat is now in ruins, but Dean and Borja will pour their life savings and determination into fully restoring the property with a nod to authentic preservation. To turn the buildings and grounds into a successful income stream with vacation rentals and special event space - as well as create their own private home - Dean, an architect, and Borja, a former real estate agent, will complete every part of the colossal renovation themselves, resulting in a final epic reveal.”

What to expect in Episode 1 of Saving the Manor

In the first episode of Saving the Manor, Dean Poulton and Borja de Maqua will tackle a major project - the stables. The synopsis of episode 1, titled Saving the Donkey, reads:

"Dean and Borja decide to close their vacation rentals and give their total focus to a long, hard winter of restorations to the manor. First up is the main floor of their historic Stables building, but both are skeptical of how much they can accomplish.”

The couple will put their all into completely restoring the estate. Besides stables, the standalone building, which includes a coach house and tack room, will also need a full restoration.

The building will require sandblasting to remove old paint from the original brick walls and terracotta floors, repair the broken fireplace and chimney, and add modern electrical wiring. After the restoration, the newly refurbished building will work as a new workshop and office space for the couple.

Why did Dean and Borja buy the estate?

Dean and Borja have been renovating for the last three and a half years. So far, they have “lived in six houses, redecorated two, and refurbished four.”

When the couple saw the ancient, dilapidated property that hadn't been inhabited for a century, they immediately fell in love with the estate. They took it upon themselves to restore it entirely and make it habitable. Borja told HGTV:

“Why did we buy an estate? It’s just because we fell in love. We never planned on buying this project. This just came up! We were being nosy. We went to have a look, and….”

Finishing the sentence, Dean said:

“…when you fall in love, you fall in love.”

To which Borja agreed and replied:

“I remember [the agent] opened the doors, Dean and I looked at each other, and we just knew.”

The couple is also excited as they don’t consider this estate just their home but also their legacy, which they have to “save.” Dean expressed:

“This house has lasted a couple of hundred, and once we’re finished with it, we hope it will last another couple of hundred.”

Tune in on Friday on HGTV to watch the new season of Saving the Manor, which is produced by Tremendous Entertainment.

Poll : 0 votes