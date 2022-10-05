Where is Chateau Miraval located? Property explored as Angelina Jolie accuses Brad Pitt of physical abuse amid legal battle over winery

American actress Angelina Jolie and her ex-husband Brad Pitt have been entangled in an ugly legal battle over their joint winery estate, Chateau Miraval.

On October 4, the 47-year-old actress filed a countersuit against Pitt where she detailed the alleged altercation between the duo and their kids during a flight back from France to Los Angeles.

Spread Love and Kindness 🙏 @FashionweekNYC Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie got Married in a private ceremony in Chateau Miraval, France http://t.co/ymu6UJmt2C Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie got Married in a private ceremony in Chateau Miraval, France http://t.co/ymu6UJmt2C

In the countersuit, Jolie alleged that their fight began before they boarded the flight, and it soon became physical, with Pitt shaking her head and pushing her against the bathroom wall. She also revealed that he choked one of their kids and struck another when they jumped into the fight to protect her.

Brad Pitt sued Angelina Jolie in February 2022 over the actress selling her share of their Chateau Miraval estate to Tenute del Mondo last year. In the documents, he claimed that the duo had agreed that none of them would sell the property without each other's consent.

All you need to know about Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's disputed property, Chateau Miraval

Chateau Miraval is a villa located in Correns, France. Spread across 1,200 acres, the property is based along a historic Roman route and features several 17-century structures.

Aside from the vineyard, Chateau Miraval comprises the remnants of a Romanesque chapel, olive orchards, multiple fountains, pine forests, sprawling hillsides, a private lake, and a moat.

The land was first utilized as a winery in the 1850s, thanks to the efforts of its then-owner, Joseph-Louis Lombot, who constructed the main cellar. Jacques Loussier purchased the property in the late 1970s and continued to produce wine.

In 2012, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt purchased the property for $60 million. Before that, they had signed a long-term lease in 2008. At the time, other A-list celebrities who had purchased nearby properties were Victoria and David Beckham, and Johnny Depp.

Since Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie purchased the estate, the former has spent a fortune on it. Chateau Miraval consists of 35 rooms in the main residence, along with a home theater, a dirt bike course, a gym, a video game room, indoor and outdoor pools, a helicopter pad, and a spa. In 2010, Jolie added to the chateau by relocating a 200-year-old olive tree to the grounds.

The land has a remarkable terroir, making it perfect for organic cultivation. After buying the property, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie continued to grow wine and joined hands with Famille Perrin to produce Miraval wines.

The Perrin family manages farming as well as the distribution of wines. Wine Spectator, an American lifestyle magazine, named Miraval champagne and rose as one of the top 100 wines in the world.

Launched on Valentine's Day 2013, Miraval sold out its first 6,000 rose bottles in just five hours in March of that year.

Poll : 0 votes