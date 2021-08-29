Who was Nicole Gee? 23-year-old Marine's last text home before Kabul bombing read: "don't be scared"

On August 26 (Thursday), US Marine Sergeant Nicole Gee was one of the 13 U.S. service members killed in a suicide bombing. The attack took place in Kabul, Afghanistan, near Hamid Karzai International Airport.

The 23-year old recently posted a picture of herself on Instagram (on August 24), escorting Afghan evacuees onto a U.S. military Boeing C-17 Globemaster jet. On August 21, Nicole Gee also posted a picture of herself holding a child in Kabul. The snap was captioned,

“I love my job.”

Nicole’s older sister Misty Fuoco told the Daily Mail that her sister used to text her frequently from Kabul. Misty also shared a message sent by Nicole on August 14, where she wrote:

“Don’t be scared either! There’s a lot in the news lately… But there’s a LOT of Marines and soldiers going to provide security.”

The text further reads,

“We’ve been training for this evacuation, and it’s actually happening, so I’m excited for it. Hopefully it’s successful and safe. I love you!!!”

The suicide bombing that tragically killed Nicole also took the lives of 160 Afghans and 13 U.S. troops, while 18 other troops were injured in the attack.

Who was late Marine Sergeant Nicole Gee?

Nicole was promoted to Sergeant from Corporal just three weeks ago, on August 3.

Nicole Gee was from Sacramento, California. However, she grew up in Roseville, California. It has been reported that she joined the Marines in 2019 as a maintenance technician with the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit from Camp Lejeune in North Carolina. According to the Daily Mail, her husband is currently posted there.

According to the local government’s Facebook page of the city of Roseville, Nicole Gee graduated from Oakmont High School in 2016. She enlisted in the Marines a year later. According to the post, her husband, Marine Sergeant Jarrod Lee (25), was also a graduate of Oakmont High. The two likely began their relationship in high school.

Her sister Misty created a GoFundMe page on August 28 to raise a target of $100,000. She will use the money to help all friends and family with flights, food, and more, for visiting Nicole’s memorial and funeral service.

Nicole Gee’s friend and roommate, Sergeant Mallory Harrison, shared a touching post on her Facebook. The post read,

“My best friend. 23 years old. Gone. I find peace knowing that she left this world doing what she loved. She was a Marine’s Marine. She cared about people. She loved fiercely. She was a light in this dark world. She was my person.”

Mallory further wrote:

“Til Valhalla, Sergeant Nicole Gee. I can’t wait to see you & your Momma up there. I love you forever & ever.”

According to Misty (Nicole’s sister), Nicole’s husband is going to Dover, Delaware, to bring her body to the location where the family will decide to have Nicole’s memorial.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod