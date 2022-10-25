Who is Nicole Moorman? All about Lil Durk's lawyer as she takes social media by storm 

Lil Durk’s five felony charges have been dropped due to a lack of evidence. The rapper infamously got into trouble with the law in a 2019 shooting case in Georgia. Since then, his attorney Nicole Moorman has gone viral on social media.

Lil Durk was initially charged with aggravated assault, a gang charge and other firearms charges. The singer and the late Chicago rapper King Von, faced charges for a shooting that took place outside the Atlanta club Varsity in February 2019. Lil Durk turned himself in in May 2019, after the charges came into being.

According to TMZ, Fulton County’s District Attorney Fani Willis filed paperwork to not allow the case against Durk to move forward on grounds of “prosecutorial discretion.” Durk’s lawyer Manny Arora also told the celebrity news publication that there was not enough evidence to prove the case against the rapper.

Among the many lawyers working on Lil Durk’s case, Nicole Moorman has been the topic of discussion on social media.

Everything to know about Lil Durk’s lawyer, Nicole Moorman, as she leaves netizens in awe

The Chicago-native has been working with Arora & LaScala since 2016. She specializes in criminal defense, and mostly deals with cases in relation to felony and federal charges.

The lawyer also obtained an academic scholarship to Southern Illinois University, where she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice. During her time there, she was a member of the Student Body Government, Pre-Law Association and the Criminal Justice Association.

Following her graduation, she obtained her Master’s degree in Criminal Justice from Troy University in Atlanta, Georgia.

Since then, she has worked with the state as a Felony Probation Officer. She has also been a Specialized Task Force Agent for five years.

Moorman obtained her Juris Doctor in 2018 from Emory University School of Law. While studying there, she interned with the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office.

Netizens react to Lil Durk's Lawyer

Internet users were left in awe by Durk's lawyer. Many joked about how they would intentially commit a felony just to have Moorman represent them. A few tweets read:

Richard B. @COOLLANEHERO I'm gonna need lil Durk's lawyer on retainer I'm gonna need lil Durk's lawyer on retainer https://t.co/keMPXacmIj

ؘ @OUTROLORE lil durk’s lawyer kind of bad let me go commit a felony lil durk’s lawyer kind of bad let me go commit a felony

jorey @jstacks0412 lmao If I ever commit a crime I need Lil Durk lawyer she’ll get me out in no timelmao If I ever commit a crime I need Lil Durk lawyer she’ll get me out in no time 😍😭 lmao

$#@D○W🌓 @TheNotoriousNTJ If I ever get into sum legal trouble I’m definitely callin Lil Durk’s lawyer 🥴 If I ever get into sum legal trouble I’m definitely callin Lil Durk’s lawyer 🥴 https://t.co/xHkAdgF8ci

Joshie Adam @AthotsukiMan What kinda trouble do I need to get into to get @lildurk ‘s lawyer What kinda trouble do I need to get into to get @lildurk ‘s lawyer

.. @theajbray finna commit a crime just to hire lil durk lawyer finna commit a crime just to hire lil durk lawyer

Snooze 🧌 @NCJ45 Lil Durk lawyer carrying the white community right now ngl. Lil Durk lawyer carrying the white community right now ngl.

lustid @lustid1 Lil durk’s lawyer be smashing the whole jury. Drop 5 murder charges.FYTB 🫥🫥. Lil durk’s lawyer be smashing the whole jury. Drop 5 murder charges.FYTB 🫥🫥. https://t.co/srjtGSnzxm

This is not the first time a celebrity’s lawyer has been caught in the limelight. During actor Johnny Depp’s sensationalized defamation trial against his ex-wife and actress Amber Heard, his lawyer Camille Vasquez became the talk of the internet. Vasquez and Depp even sparked dating rumors, although the duo have blatantly denied the same.

Lil Durk’s 2019 criminal case explored

The Broadway Girls crooner was connected to a non-fatal shooting at The Varsity Restaurant in Atlanta.

On February 5, the police responded to a call which claimed that a man was found with a gunshot wound at the site. After the police’s arrival, they were told that the wounded victim took part in a heated argument with another Black male. As per XXL, video footage from the scene showed Durk shooting the man while driving past the restaurant.

The victim was rushed to the hospital and underwent surgery. Fortunately, he survived the shooting.

Meanwhile, the famous rapper was hit with multiple felony charges which have now been dropped.

Poll : 0 votes