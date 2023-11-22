MSNBC star Nicolle Wallace and her husband Michael S. Schmidt have recently become the parents of a daughter. Nicolle announced the news of her baby in a call she made to Alicia Menendez while the latter was hosting Deadline: White House.

Wallace said that she did not check her phone for a week and added:

"I understand why the truth was ruled out by so many people that Mike and I had a baby. Her name is Isabella Sloane Schmidt, and Mike and Liam and I are all smitten with her."

According to People magazine, Wallace's pets are still trying to understand who the new member of the family is. She stated that she managed to hide the news from everyone until the baby was born through surrogacy. She addressed the struggle she had to go through while preparing herself to become a mother and said:

"I was up all night long last night, and I was likе, 'Oh wow. Yеah, this is what 3:45 a.m. looks likе.'"

Nicolle Wallace said that her other son Liam was also doing his duties as a brother. Wallace has been off-air for almost a week and she disclosed that she was taking a temporary leave and was not exiting the show permanently. Wallace mentioned that the baby's sleeping and eating habits have not created any trouble so far.

Nicolle Wallace and Michael S. Schmidt have been married since 2022

Nicolle Wallace is known for her work on multiple TV shows over the years. However, her personal life has also been in the spotlight for a long time. She is currently married to Michael S. Schmidt since April 2022.

According to The Sun, they first met in 2019 when Schmidt made guest appearances on Wallace's show, Deadline: White House. The duo tied the knot in April 2022 in a private wedding ceremony which was attended by their close family members.

Page Six states that Wallace and Schmidt were spotted together on various occasions until they confirmed their relationships to the heads of their respective networks. Schmidt has worked for the New York Times, NBC News, and MSNBC, as per People magazine.

The New York Times states that Michael has been employed at the Times as a reporter since 2012. He has covered multiple important events like The Mueller investigation, the Capitol attack, and more. He previously served at the International desk of The Times in 2005 and has written a book titled Donald Trump v. the United States.

People magazine states that Nicolle was previously married to Mark Wallace from 2005 to 2019. The duo welcomed a son named Liam in 2012.

Nicolle Wallace is known for her appearances on Deadline: White House

According to her biography on MSNBC, Nicolle Wallace has bееn thе host of Dеadlinе: Whitе Housе and has appeared on Today on NBC Nеws and NBC Nightly Nеws with Lеstеr Holt.

Shе was prеviously thе host of Thе Viеw on ABC and sеrvеd as thе Whitе Housе Communications Dirеctor to Gеorgе W. Bush. Shе has also written a fеw books such as Eightееn Acrеs, It's Classifiеd, and Madam Prеsidеnt.