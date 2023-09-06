Why is Megadeth’s Kiko Loureiro dropping out of the upcoming tour? Temporary replacement and all you need to know 

Megadeth is set to continue its Crush The World tour with its upcoming tour leg, scheduled to be held from September 6, 2023 to October 6, 2023 in venues across mainland United States. However, the tour will no longer feature the lead guitarist of the band, Kiko Loureiro, after he decided to leave the tour to stay with his family.

Loureiro announced his decision to bow out of the band's upcoming tour via a statement on the band's official Instagram page, stating:

"I have something that is difficult to share, but we always like to keep you informed with the truth. I have to leave the tour for now, to be home with my children, and to help them face the difficult challenges that arise from us being 'Dads that work away from home.'"

Loureiro to be replaced by Teemu Mantysaari on upcoming Megadeth tour

Megadeth's upcoming tour will now feature Finnish guitarist Teemu Mantysaari instead of Kiko Loureiro, with the latter going away to deal with an unannounced family situation. Loureiro announced his replacement with Mantysaari in the same statement:

"I found a guitarist, Teemu Mäntysaari to fill in for me during the fall, and I think you'll be very happy. He's an amazing, incredible player. I have shared this with my partner in shred and to no surprise, he said, 'Go! Go be there for your family and keep us posted!'"

Teemu Mantysaari is best known for his work with the Finnish heavy metal band Wintersun. Together, Mantysaari and Wintersun have achieved critical acclaim with their third studio album, The Forest Seasons, released on July 21, 2017. The album peaked within the top 20 positions of several major chart albums.

The complete list of dates and venues for the Megadeth with Mantysaari tour is given below:

September 6, 2023 – Albuquerque, New Mexico at Revel Entertainment Center

September 7, 2023 – Window Rock, Arizona at Dean C. Jackson Memorial Arena

September 9, 2023 – Alton, VA at Virginia International Raceway

September 15, 2023 – Grantville, Pennsylvania at Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course

September 16, 2023 – Ledyard, Connecticut at Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resorts Casino

September 17, 2023 – Atlantic City, NJ at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

September 21, 2023 – Windsor, Ontario at The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor

September 22, 2023 Louisville, KY at Louder Than Life

September 23, 2023 – Plymouth, Indiana at Plymouth Motor Speedway

September 27, 2023 – Bloomington, Illinois at Grossinger Motors Arena

September 29, 2023 – Fargo, ND at Scheels Arena

September 30, 2023 – Prior Lake, Minnesota at Mystic Lake Casino Hotel (Mystic Lake)

October 3, 2023 – Pocatello, Idaho at Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre

October 5, 2023 – Reno, Nevada at Grand Sierra Resort and Casino

October 6, 2023 – Sacramento, California at Aftershock

The Crush The World tour by Megadeth is in support of their 2022 album The Sick, the Dying... and the Dead!, which was released on September 2, 2022. The band has been on tour ever since, with their 2023 tour starting in Canada.

After their Canada tour, which wrapped up with a show at the Scotia Bank Center in Halifax, Nova Scotia on May 15, 2023, Megadeth played a few solo shows in the US, followed by Europe.