Former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar arrived this week on RAW, repping a Megadeth shirt. He was all jokes until he cut to the chase, officially challenging Bobby Lashley to a match at Elimination Chamber.

Lesnar wasted little time talking about Lashley and their history together. He talked about what transpired during the Men's Royal Rumble match, wherein he was thrown over the top rope by the latter and was eliminated. He took out a contract and revealed that it would have to be signed if they had to battle at the Elimination Chamber. The All Mighty emerged, taunted his rival, and got two F5s for his troubles.

The word 'Megadeth' on Brock Lesnar's shirt is the name of a famous American thrash metal band. They are among the top names in their musical scene, along with Metallica, Anthrax, and Slayer. They produce music with fast rhythm sections and complex arrangements and talk about war, religion, relationships, politics, and death.

Brock Lesnar seems to be a fan of Megadeth, and this was a good association between the pair on RAW. We'll see if this is enough for them to perform his entry music at WrestleMania.

Brock Lesnar's history with Bobby Lashley

Brock Lesnar has had a longstanding rivalry with Bobby Lashley. The two have wrestled in two singles matches and taken one win each. Elimination Chamber will most likely be the venue for their rubber match, making it a must-see event already.

Lesnar and Lashley first crossed paths at the 2022's Day 1 event. They were part of a Fatal Five-Way match for the WWE Championship. The former won the title before losing it to the latter at Royal Rumble. Even though the defeat happened thanks to Roman Reigns' interference, the history books say he was pinned.

The Beast returned the favor in a grudge match at Crown Jewel, but it was a fluke victory of sorts. The All Mighty dominated their fight until his opponent trapped him in a pinning combination while still in the Hurt Lock. The finish meant things were far from over, as evidenced by Lesnar costing Lashley multiple matches since that day.

We are hoping WWE books the third singles match between the two titans at Elimination Chamber. Cowboy Brock versus 'Bobby Who' has been a blast so far, and we are expecting fireworks in Montreal if they end up locking horns.

Poll : 0 votes