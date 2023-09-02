"Wanted to mosh but settled for a seat": Dog at Metallica concert steals the show, leaves fans delighted

American heavy metal band, Metallica performed at the Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, California on August 25, 2023, as part of their M72 world tour. Playing alongside Pantera and Mammoth WVH, the band played to a sold-out show filled with celebrities, and even a dog named Storm.

Storm reportedly snuck out of the house of her owner, Arizbeth Hurtado, which is adjacent to the stadium. She then attended the entire concert in a seat of her own. Storm was eventually returned to her owner with the assistance of the local Animal Welfare Society, and the band even posted a tweet about her safe return to Hurtado.

Needless to say, the tweet went viral pretty fast and people were delighted by Storm's presence during the concert. Some even said that they loved that the apparent metalhead of a dog had her own seat with one person even saying:

Fans react to the dog in attendance at the Metallica show

Fans were quick to react to Storm's attendance at the Metallica show. They took to social media, particularly X (formerly Twitter) to express their delight. While some called her the Master of Puppies, others said that she had stolen the show.

It is worth noting that Metallica has advised fans not to bring their dogs to the concert, which is something that is agreed upon by experts as well. They said that the loud environment of heavy metal concerts could be distressing to pets and their sensitive hearing.

As for the concert, the band broke the record for a large number of guests at a stadium in a single show with more than 80,000 guests on the two nights that they performed. These even included celebrities like Jason Mamoa and John Travolta.

Metallica embarked on the M72 tour in support of their eleventh studio album, 72 Seasons, on April 27, 2023. The tour has so far been received with positive reviews from critics, and with large-scale attendance from their fans.

The band released 72 Seasons on April 14, 2023. The album has been a massive success so far, peaking as a chart-topper on multiple album charts as well as earning a platinum certification in Poland already.

More about Metallica and their music career

The band had their first chart breakthrough with their third studio album, Master of Puppets, which was released on March 3, 1986. The album was a concept project that explores themes of power, corruption, and alienation. It quickly became a cultural legacy.

The band's next major album success was with their eponymously titled fifth studio album, Metallica, which was released on August 12, 1991. The album remains the band's most successful album to date, with multiple diamond certifications as well as multiple multi-platinum certifications.

The band's last major album success was with their ninth studio album, Death Magnetic, which was released on September 12, 2008. The album, a tribute to metal musicians who had passed away, was a chart-topper on all major album charts.