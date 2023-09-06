Excision announces Nexus Tour 2023-24: Presale, how to buy tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know 

Excision has announced a new tour, "Nexus Tour," which is scheduled to take place from December 22, 2023, to June 22, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States and Canada. The tour will be the biggest tour done under Excision Production.
The musician announced that the new tour will feature a host of musicians as part of the lineup that is yet to be announced via a post on his official Instagram account.
The presale for the tour will be available on September 6, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. local time. Presale can be accessed with the code NEXUS. General tickets will be available on September 8, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. local time. Ticket prices have not been announced and can be accessed at the official website of the musician.
The tour will start in Chicago and end in Texas
Excision has already created and produced two separate festivals, starting with the Lost Lands Festival. Lost Lands, a dinosaur-themed music festival, was held from September 29 to October 1, 2017, at the Legend Valley in Ohio and featured a star-studded lineup including Seven Lions, Rezz, Kill The Noise, and more more.
Following the success of Lost Lands, the DJ and producer created a second edition of the festival titled Bass Canyon, which was held at the Gorge Amphitheatre in Washington State. The festival, held from August 24 to August 28, 2018, featured a lineup that included Zomboy, Liquid Stranger, and 12th Planet, among others.
Now Excision is set to bring out another tour featuring a top-notch lineup that will serenade crowds throughout parts of North America, including cities such as Vancouver, Montreal, and Detroit, among others.
The full list of dates and venues for the Excision Nexus tour is given below:
- December 22, 2023 – Chicago, Illinois, at Navy Pier
- December 30, 2023 – Stateline, Nevada, at Tahoe Blue Event Center
- December 31, 2023 – Stateline, Nevada, at Tahoe Blue Event Center
- February 2, 2024 – Tacoma, Washington State, at The Thunderdome at Tacoma Dome
- February 3, 2024 – Tacoma, Washington State, at The Thunderdome at Tacoma Dome
- February 4, 2024 – Tacoma, Washington State, at The Thunderdome at Tacoma Dome
- February 9, 2024 – San Francisco, California, at Chase Center
- February 10, 2024 – San Francisco, California, at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
- February 16, 2024 – Las Vegas, Nevada, at High Roller at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center
- February 17, 2024 – Las Vegas, Nevada, at High Roller at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center
- February 18, 2024 – Tucson, Arizona, at Tucson Arena
- February 19, 2024 – Albuquerque, New Mexico, at Revel Entertainment Center
- February 20, 2024 – Albuquerque, New Mexico, at Revel Entertainment Center
- February 21, 2024 – El Paso, Texas, at UTEP Don Haskins Center
- February 23, 2024 – Austin, Texas, at Moody Center
- February 24, 2024 – Houston, Texas, at 713 Music Hall
- February 25, 2024 – Houston, Texas, at 713 Music Hall
- March 1, 2024 – Vancouver, British Columbia, at Pacific Coliseum
- March 2, 2024 – Vancouver, British Columbia, at Pacific Coliseum
- March 8, 2024 – Minneapolis, Minnesota, at The Armory
- March 9, 2024 – Minneapolis, Minnesota, at The Armory
- March 14, 2024 – Toronto, Ontario, at TBD
- March 15, 2024 – Toronto, Ontario, at TBD
- March 16, 2024 – Montreal, Quebec, at Place Bell
- March 19, 2024 – Buffalo, New York, at Buffalo RiverWorks
- March 20, 2024 – Buffalo, New York, at Buffalo RiverWorks
- March 22, 2024 – New York City, New York, at UBS Arena
- March 24, 2024 – Boston, Massachusetts, at MGM Music Hall at Fenway
- March 26, 2024 – Detroit, Michigan, at Masonic Temple Theatre
- March 27, 2024 – Cincinnati, Ohio, at The Andrew J. Brady Music Center
- March 29, 2024 – Baltimore, Maryland, at CFG Bank Arena
- March 30, 2024 – Baltimore, Maryland, at CFG Bank Arena
- May 31, 2024 – Denver, Colorado, at Mile High at Denver Coliseum Outdoors
- June 1, 2024 – Denver, Colorado, at Mile High at Denver Coliseum Outdoors
- June 4, 2024 – Bonner, MT, at Kettle House Amphitheater
- June 6, 2024 – Boise, Idaho, at Ford Idaho Center Amphitheatre
- June 8, 2024 – Salt Lake City, Utah, at The Great Saltair
- June 9, 2024 – Salt Lake City, Utah, at The Great Saltair
- June 21, 2024 – Dallas, Texas, at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
- June 22, 2024 – Dallas, Texas, at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Excision is well-known for producing festivals in addition to his solo music career, in which he has released four albums. His third studio album, Virus, was a major hit on the US charts.
