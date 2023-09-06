Excision announces Nexus Tour 2023-24: Presale, how to buy tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know 

Excision has announced a new tour, "Nexus Tour," which is scheduled to take place from December 22, 2023, to June 22, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States and Canada. The tour will be the biggest tour done under Excision Production.

The musician announced that the new tour will feature a host of musicians as part of the lineup that is yet to be announced via a post on his official Instagram account.

The presale for the tour will be available on September 6, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. local time. Presale can be accessed with the code NEXUS. General tickets will be available on September 8, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. local time. Ticket prices have not been announced and can be accessed at the official website of the musician.

The tour will start in Chicago and end in Texas

Excision has already created and produced two separate festivals, starting with the Lost Lands Festival. Lost Lands, a dinosaur-themed music festival, was held from September 29 to October 1, 2017, at the Legend Valley in Ohio and featured a star-studded lineup including Seven Lions, Rezz, Kill The Noise, and more more.

Following the success of Lost Lands, the DJ and producer created a second edition of the festival titled Bass Canyon, which was held at the Gorge Amphitheatre in Washington State. The festival, held from August 24 to August 28, 2018, featured a lineup that included Zomboy, Liquid Stranger, and 12th Planet, among others.

Now Excision is set to bring out another tour featuring a top-notch lineup that will serenade crowds throughout parts of North America, including cities such as Vancouver, Montreal, and Detroit, among others.

The full list of dates and venues for the Excision Nexus tour is given below:

December 22, 2023 – Chicago, Illinois, at Navy Pier

December 30, 2023 – Stateline, Nevada, at Tahoe Blue Event Center

December 31, 2023 – Stateline, Nevada, at Tahoe Blue Event Center

February 2, 2024 – Tacoma, Washington State, at The Thunderdome at Tacoma Dome

February 3, 2024 – Tacoma, Washington State, at The Thunderdome at Tacoma Dome

February 4, 2024 – Tacoma, Washington State, at The Thunderdome at Tacoma Dome

February 9, 2024 – San Francisco, California, at Chase Center

February 10, 2024 – San Francisco, California, at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

February 16, 2024 – Las Vegas, Nevada, at High Roller at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center

February 17, 2024 – Las Vegas, Nevada, at High Roller at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center

February 18, 2024 – Tucson, Arizona, at Tucson Arena

February 19, 2024 – Albuquerque, New Mexico, at Revel Entertainment Center

February 20, 2024 – Albuquerque, New Mexico, at Revel Entertainment Center

February 21, 2024 – El Paso, Texas, at UTEP Don Haskins Center

February 23, 2024 – Austin, Texas, at Moody Center

February 24, 2024 – Houston, Texas, at 713 Music Hall

February 25, 2024 – Houston, Texas, at 713 Music Hall

March 1, 2024 – Vancouver, British Columbia, at Pacific Coliseum

March 2, 2024 – Vancouver, British Columbia, at Pacific Coliseum

March 8, 2024 – Minneapolis, Minnesota, at The Armory

March 9, 2024 – Minneapolis, Minnesota, at The Armory

March 14, 2024 – Toronto, Ontario, at TBD

March 15, 2024 – Toronto, Ontario, at TBD

March 16, 2024 – Montreal, Quebec, at Place Bell

March 19, 2024 – Buffalo, New York, at Buffalo RiverWorks

March 20, 2024 – Buffalo, New York, at Buffalo RiverWorks

March 22, 2024 – New York City, New York, at UBS Arena

March 24, 2024 – Boston, Massachusetts, at MGM Music Hall at Fenway

March 26, 2024 – Detroit, Michigan, at Masonic Temple Theatre

March 27, 2024 – Cincinnati, Ohio, at The Andrew J. Brady Music Center

March 29, 2024 – Baltimore, Maryland, at CFG Bank Arena

March 30, 2024 – Baltimore, Maryland, at CFG Bank Arena

May 31, 2024 – Denver, Colorado, at Mile High at Denver Coliseum Outdoors

June 1, 2024 – Denver, Colorado, at Mile High at Denver Coliseum Outdoors

June 4, 2024 – Bonner, MT, at Kettle House Amphitheater

June 6, 2024 – Boise, Idaho, at Ford Idaho Center Amphitheatre

June 8, 2024 – Salt Lake City, Utah, at The Great Saltair

June 9, 2024 – Salt Lake City, Utah, at The Great Saltair

June 21, 2024 – Dallas, Texas, at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

June 22, 2024 – Dallas, Texas, at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Excision is well-known for producing festivals in addition to his solo music career, in which he has released four albums. His third studio album, Virus, was a major hit on the US charts.