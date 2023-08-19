Camp Flog Gnaw 2023: Location, lineup, and all you need to know 

Camp Flog Gnaw is back for another year, with the 2023 edition of the festival scheduled to take place from November 11, 2023, to November 12, 2023, at the Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles, California. This year will be the festival's twelfth edition.

The festival announced that the new edition will feature performances by SZA, The Hillbillies, Lil Yachty, and Pink Pantheress, among others, via a post on its official Instagram account.

The Hillbillies and SZA to headline Camp Flog Gnaw 2023

Camp Flog Gnaw 2023 festival feature a star-studded lineup, starting with the headline, which will include The Hillbillies. The popular rappers Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar form a duo known as The Hillbillies.

Also present as one of the headliners will be SZA, who rose to prominence with her second studio album, SOS, released on December 9, 2022. The album peaked as a chart-topper on several charts and has multiple platinum sales certifications.

Tyler, the Creator will be the third headliner. The singer is best known for his fifth studio album, Igor, released on May 17, 2019. The album was a chart-topper on the Billboard 200 album chart as well as on several other major album charts, and it has multi-platinum certifications in several countries as well.

The full lineup for the Camp Flog Gnaw 2023 is given below:

The Hillbillies

SZA

Tyler, The Creator

AG Club

Fana Hues

Paris Texas

Blaming Tiger

Teezo Touchdown

BADBADNOTGOOD

redveil

Raven Lenae

Clipse

Kevin Abstract

Beabadoobee

PinkPantheress

Rex Orange County

Dominic Fike

Earl Sweatshirt

Syd

Kali Uchis

Fuerza Regida

Ice Spice

Lil Yachty

Turnstile

Cuco

Toro y Moi

WILLOW

d4vd

Domo Genesis

DAISY WORLD

Baby Rose

SPINALL

Maxo

Mike G

Left Brain

Julie

Maxo Kream

Khamari

Liv.e

Camp Flog Gnaw festival started in 2012

Camp Flog Gnaw Festival was started as an Odd Future carnival and a festival that celebrated American music. The festival was started by Tyler, the Creator and derives its name from an anagram of either the names Wolf Gang or Glow Gang.

The festival first happened on September 30, 2012, and featured a lineup of artists such as OFWGKTA, Lil Wayne, Trash Talk, and Action Bronson. The first edition remains the only time the festival was held in September.

Following the success of the first edition, the festival quickly expanded in subsequent editions, both in its lineup and duration. The festival began as an all-day event in 2013 and was expanded to two days in 2016.

Notable acts who have performed at the festival previously include Lana Del Rey, SZA, Dominic Fike, Raveena, Kid Cudi, Snoop Dogg, Frank Ocean, and Pharrell Williams, among others.