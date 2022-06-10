Who is Nilou Motamed? TV personality set to judge Netflix’s Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend

The former Editor-in-Chief of the Food & Wine magazine and recurring judge on Season 16 of Top Chef, Nilou Motamed will now judge Netflix’s Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend, airing on June 15.

The show will feature culinary stars competing to enter an epic finale and striving to earn the title of Iron Legend. The Iron Chefs that will compete in the show are Dominique Crenn, Marcus Samuelsson, Gabriela Cámara, Curtis Stone, and Ming Tsai.

All there is to know about Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend judge Nilou Motamed

Born in Iran and raised in Paris and New York, a globally recognized food, travel, and lifestyle authority, Nilou Motamed attended Binghamton University in New York and studied at the Sorbonne in Paris, earning dual degrees in Political Science and Philosophy. She is fluent in four languages - Spanish, English, French, and Persian.

Motamed has worked with various brands over the past 20 years, giving her valuable input and making them some of the most renowned brands around. She is also an advisor to several luxury brands.

The Emmy-nominated TV personality has been named one of AdWeek’s 30 Most Influential People in Food.

Her expertise, however, is not only limited to magazines. The longtime panelist for the James Beard Foundation Restaurant and Chef Awards, Motamed has appeared on a few TV shows as a judge and guest judge, including Bravo’s Emmy Award-winning Top Chef, Food Network’s Chopped, NBC’s Today, CBS' This Morning, and she's even appeared on CNN. Moreover, as a host, she worked on the Travel Channel series Travel Spies and the restaurant review show Reservations Required.

Motamed lives in Brooklyn with her husband, writer Peter Jon Lindberg. They met in 2000 while working at the Travel + Leisure magazine. The accomplished cook posts various drool-worthy food pictures on her Instagram, niloumotamed, which currently has 32.3K followers.

Nilou Motamed's career highlights

She started her journey in 2000 as a Features Director & Senior Correspondent for Travel + Leisure. There, she looked into the magazine’s coverage of shopping, culture, restaurants, hotels, and trends in luxury travel. T+L was nominated for eight James Beard Foundation Journalism Awards under her supervision.

She then shifted to Condé Nast’s Epicurious (2013-2014). The former Editor-in-Chief took the food brand to new heights during her tenure.

She then joined Conrad Hotels & Resorts in 2015 as the first-ever Director of Inspiration. During her one-year tenure, she reimagined the guest experience and concierge programs for 24 luxury properties around the globe.

The former Editor-in-Chief of Food & Wine magazine, one of the world’s leading culinary media brands with more than 13 million fans, worked with the organization for more than a year after joining in 2016.

Then, in 2017, Motamed co-founded Story Collective, which is an “Editorial consultancy specializing in brand voice, strategy, and storytelling in all mediums for the world’s top luxury hotels, restaurants, and destinations,” as per her profile.

Motamed is now back on Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend as a series judge alongside Andrew Zimmern. The epic cooking battle, Iron Chef, is produced by Keller Productions in association with 3 Ball Productions. Daniel Calin, Eytan Keller, and Ross Weintraub serve as executive producers for the series.

The show can be watched on June 15 on Netflix. Catch the intense battle of the chefs on Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend and find out who emerges as the winner, claiming the title of Iron Legend.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far