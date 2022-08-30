Who is Nina Parker? Meet the host of Netflix’s Buy My House Season 1

Buy My House, the new real-estate drama on Netflix, is set to premiere on September 2. The real estate drama will feature Nina Parker as the host.

Nina Parker is a journalist and fashion designer. A year back, the 42-year-old launched her own plus-sized clothing brand.

Buy My House will feature homeowners selling their houses to real estate tycoons on the show. The real estate moguls on the show are Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman, Corcoran Group CEO Pamela Liebman, NFL Linebacker Brandon Copeland, and investment property magnate Danisha Wrighster. These homeowners will have to convince the tycoons to buy their houses.

The official synopsis of Buy My House reads:

"Incredible and unique homes are up for grabs as the owners share heartfelt backstories and engage in heart-pounding negotiations with the tycoons."

Nina Parker from Buy My House co-hosts Nightly Pop on E!

Nina Parker began her career working at a local NBC news affiliate in San Francisco before moving to Los Angeles. It was here that she used to assist with the growth of TMZ, serving as the talent, producer, and weekend manager of the website turned television show.

She later served as an entertainment news correspondent for The Insider on CBS, and as the host for VH1’s top-rated reunion show franchise, Love and Hip Hop.

Parker has been a part of numerous television appearances as a pop culture expert on popular shows such as The Wendy Williams show and The Talk, and as a contributor and fill-in host for Access Live on NBC.

She is highly known for being a co-host on Nightly Pop on E!, a late-night entertainment news show that debuted in 2018.

Apart from hosting, the Buy My House host recently collaborated with Macy’s to release a size-inclusive range of ready-to-wear pieces. In an interview with Essence, she expressed her vision for designing her plus-size clothing line:

"I think it’s super important that if you stay faithful, work hard and make your connections people will know your worth ethic."

Her clothing line features jeans that include power mesh, maxi dresses, and business casual work-wear sets.

Speaking about her collaboration with Macy's, Nina stated:

“I knew Macy’s would not only understand my style but fully support it. The Nina Parker collection includes versatile pieces that can be worn casually or for a special occasion.”

Starting a clothing of her own was always on Nina's 'vision board' which she immensely manifested. Leading to this, one fine day she received a call from Reunited Clothing. They expressed to her that they really liked her dressing style and asked her to design their next collection of plus-size clothing.

When asked about who she would like to see in her clothing line, she mentioned Lizzo. Despite knowing that the talented singer is busy with her own clothing line, Yitty, Parker would still love to see Lizzo in her clothing line for Macy's. She further told BET:

"Most of the people I want to see in it I’ve already connected with them or their teams. I love seeing everyday people in the clothes, really kill it, and tag me so I can see how they style them. It’s been a beautiful progression to see."

Viewers can watch the premiere of Buy My House on September 2 on Netflix.

Edited by Somava