Who is Olga in Invincible comics? Everything to know about the character

Invincible is a popular superhero comic and TV show by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley. It tells the story of Mark Grayson, a young man who gets superpowers from his father, Omni-Man, a famous hero who killed the Guardians of the Globe in a cruel act.

Red Rush, the speedster of the Guardians of the Globe, was killed by Omni-Mancin in the first season. Olga is the lonely Russian woman and widow of Red Rush. She is a sympathetic figure who lost everything she loved because of Omni-Man's actions.

Olga had a tough relationship with her husband, who was always busy fighting evil and saving people. She often felt ignored and alone. While season 1 of Invincible did not give much information about Olga, season 2 episode 1, which premiered on November 3, 2023, portrayed the character in a different way, leaving fans curious to know more about her.

Olga did not have a significant role after Red Rush's death in the Invincible comics

The comic book adaptation of the Invincible series on Amazon Prime follows the original story closely, with only minor deviations from the source material. While season 1 changed how Mark chose his superhero alias and how soon Omni-Man's betrayal was exposed, the main plot points remained unchanged.

Similarly, the first episode of season 2 stuck to the comic book version of events, except for one intriguing alteration that suggested a mysterious twist for some characters including Olga.

In the comics, Olga did not have a significant role after Red Rush's death. She attended his funeral and later sold her house and moved back to Russia. She did not interact much with Debbie Grayson, the Omni-Man's wife and Mark's mother. She also did not appear to be involved in any conspiracy or mystery related to the superhero industry.

In the Amazon Prime Video adaptation of the title, Olga’s role was expanded and completely changed. (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

In the Amazon Prime Video adaptation of Invincible season 2, Olga's role, voiced by Grey DeLisle-Griffin, was expanded and completely changed. She became friends with Debbie and visited her often to comfort her and grieve together. The plot became interesting when she gave Debbie a mysterious business card with red dots and dashes on a black background.

She didn't reveal much about this card. In fact, this storyline was not from the comics and was an original creation for the show. It hinted at a possible plot point for Debbie, Mark Grayson's mother, and Olga Red Rush's wife in the second season, as they might discover something serious and interesting.

How did Red Rush and the other members of Guardians of the Globe die?

Omni Man eliminated Red Rush and the rest of the members of the Guardians of the Globe. (Image via Sportskeeda)

Omni Man eliminated Red Rush and the rest of the members of the Guardians of the Globe. He considered them to be a potential threat to his Viltrumite race.

The most shocking moment of the Invincible series was when Omni Man revealed his true nature and slaughtered the Guardians of the Globe, the world's finest superheroes who had sworn to defend mankind. Fans expected Omni Man to be a hero, but he suddenly became a villain and attacked his allies without mercy.

The scene started with the Guardians of the Globe being summoned for an urgent meeting. They assembled in their base, where Omni Man showed up and ambushed them, killing each one of them in a matter of minutes, including Red Rush.