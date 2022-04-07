Who was Oli Juste? Meghan Markle mourns death of close friend, pays tribute in a heartfelt note 

Meghan Markle is mourning the loss of her dear friend, Oli Juste, and has created a new wing at an animal welfare charity dedicated to him.

The Duchess of Sussex said she was "heartbroken and reflective" following the death of dog behaviorist Juste on January 15—and that his legacy will be the lesson that dogs require affection.

Juste assisted Markle's beagle, Guy, following a "debilitating accident" when she relocated to the U.K., and also got her in touch with Mayhew, a dog charity that she became a patron of in 2019.

To honor the animal expert, she sent an open letter to the organization, confirming her time as a royal patron had come to an end, but her support will continue.

More about Oli Juste, a dog behaviorist and Meghan Markle's dear friend

As per his website, Oli Juste was based in London, United Kingdom, and taught modern, ethical dog training with an emphasis on dog and owner behavior via one-on-one video sessions.

He was famous for appearing on Channel 4's show Puppy Classes. The dog trainer had his own podcast, A Dog's Best Friend, which included special guests.

He told Khoollect that he researched dog behavior and trained with pet counselor Sarah Whitehead and the Association of Pet Dog Trainers to become a founding Licensed Trainer under her Clever Dog Company Method.

In terms of his personal life, he was engaged to his fiance, Rob, at the time of his death.

Oli had helped many dog owners improve their communication with their dogs and bond with them over the years. He did so by employing positive reinforcement as well as science-based, force-free approaches that were enjoyable for both dogs and humans.

As for Meghan Markle's letter, she explained how Oli helped her cross paths with the organization when she was exploring places to volunteer almost four years ago.

"He knew that beyond their adoption and rescue programs, their international work to keep animals safe, and their local work to find abandoned pets homes, that I would be drawn to their deep love of community, which transcended the animals themselves, and extended to the people around them. He was right."

Meghan and Oli were linked by their instant bond with animals, and Oli also acted as a companion to Meghan's own dog.

"In fact, it was Oli and his fiancé Rob who helped care for my rescue dog, Guy, when I had just moved to the UK and he was recovering from a debilitating accident. They loved him as though he was their own."

Remembering him, Meghan Markle further added:

"In his memory, we will be creating the Oli Juste wing at Mayhew, to shelter the animals who may have a harder time finding their forever homes. Because, much like Oli, they will never be forgotten, and they will always be loved.”

She further added that even though her time as patron of Mayhew has come to an end, her "unwavering support has not."

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan