Who is Olivia Thirlby married to? Life after 'Juno' explored amid Elliot Page's bombshell revelation

Those who are familiar with Olivia Thirlby remember her as Leah, the whacky best friend of Elliot Page’s titular character in the 2007 coming-of-age romantic dramedy Juno. While Olivia, now married to sound specialist Jacques Piennar, has been off the limelight for some time, her co-star recently shared an anecdote in his latest memoir, Pageboy, that instantly brought Thirlby back in the news.

In the book, he revealed that he and Olivia shared a steamy onset romance during the filming of Juno and even “started having s*x all the time.” Unsurprisingly, this has left the audience wondering where the American actress is now and what she is up to after all these years.

In Pageboy, Elliot Page revealed that he and Olivia shared an onset romance during the filming of Juno (Screenshot via Twitter/@fashionsarany)

Olivia Thirlby got hitched in 2014

In 2011, during an interview with Brooklyn Magazine, Olivia Thirlby declared herself bisexual. However, a year later, she fell in love with nature lover/ photographer (as per his Instagram handles) technician (primarily a sound designer) Jacques Pienaar, known for his work in the films Chronicle (2012) and Green Lantern (2011).

Olivia wishes her husband on their second wedding anniversary. (Image via Instagram/sqirlby)

The couple came across on the sets of their 2012 film Dredd. After dating for over two years, they finally got married in December 2018. Olivia Thirlby and her husband prefer to keep a low profile. For instance, they took to Instagram to shower praises and affection for each other on their second anniversary. But ever since then, her social media presence has been quiet.

While she hasn’t posted a tweet since 2016, her last Instagram post was also in September last year, where she marketed her the then short film Artist in a Field, co-starring actor-cinematographer Sam Falconi. The film premiered at the Topanga Film Festival. Rumour arose in 2021 that Olivia Thirlby separated from her husband, but the actress has neither confirmed nor denied it.

Olivia Thirlby in roles after Juno

It has been 16 years since the success of the teen flick Juno. While that still remains one of her most coveted roles, Olivia Thirlby has starred in a dozen of other movies, such as The Wackness (2008), The Darkest Hour (2011), Margaret (2011), Nobody Walks (2012), Dredd (2012), The Wedding Ringer (2015), Damascus Cover (2017) and Above the Shadows (2019) among others.

The diverse TV shows under her belt include Good Vibes (2011), Bored to Death (2009-2011), Goliath (2016), L Word: Generation Q (2019) and Y: The Last Man (2021). She also acted on stage for the play Farragut North by Beau Willimon between 2008 and 2009.

The 36-year-old lifelong New Yorker signed Christopher Nolan’s next directorial venture Oppenheimer (set to release in July 2023), in April 2022. She will be seen alongside popular Hollywood stars Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Cillian Murphy, Rami Malek, and Josh Hartnett.

Oppenheimer @OppenheimerFilm Watch the new trailer for #Oppenheimer - only in theaters 7 21 23. Watch the new trailer for #Oppenheimer - only in theaters 7 21 23. https://t.co/ZSrXov8Y3l

The movie revolves around J. Robert Oppenheimer, the American theoretical physicist who led the infamous Manhattan Project that was behind the development of the world’s first atomic bomb.

Interestingly, the film is an adaptation of the Pulitzer Prize-winning non-fiction titled American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer. The biography is jointly penned by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin.

